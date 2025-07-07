Why can't anyone crack the idea of a Superman game? I ask myself that question most days, but in the meantime, Fortnite is making my Kryptonian dreams come true. With James Gunn's iteration of the Blue Boy Scout soaring onto screens on July 11, Epic Games is marking the occasion with something truly special for fans. Not only can you become David Corenswet's Clark Kent, but you can wield his powers, too.

The past versions of Superman are right up there with the best Fortnite skins, in my opinion, but I'm truly impressed with Epic Games' rendition of Corenswet. If only Henry Cavill received the same treatment, eh? Well, if you haven't purchased the upcoming Superman skin early, he unlocks for everyone with the Fortnite battle pass on Friday, July 11, 2025. Get him equipped, as the Fortnite map includes a limited-time Mythic item, which Epic Games is starting to tease.

In a brand-new clip on Fortnite's official YouTube page, we can see Superman leaping into the skies, breaking the sound barrier in the process. Once he's in the sky, an aura surrounds him, as if he's taking in the Sun's solar power. Sadly, we don't get to see other abilities such as heat vision, ice breath, or super strength. That doesn't mean battle royale game players won't get to use them, though.

A follow-up post on X confirms that multiple abilities are heading to the free Switch game: "Look up! Superman powers soar into Fortnite on July 11." Throughout the current Fortnite season, glimpses of Superman's abilities are taking form in other ways. Notably, players can wield heat vision through blue sprites found around the island. If Epic Games gives us the option to use super speed while flying, then I'll begin levitating in real life.

Krypto, Superman, and Supergirl's faithful canine sidekick, is already wreaking havoc in-game, but there's more to come. In a first for Fortnite, the lovable superpowered dog may become a companion cosmetic, according to known leaker 'HYPEX'.

Because I'm an enormous Superman fan and couldn't wait until July 11, I purchased the battle pass booster to get him early. While Epic Games hasn't updated the previous Superman cape glider to be compatible with this skin, the developer has changed Superman's posture to reflect his signature flying stance as you drop into a match. The detail on his costume and cloth physics is genuinely impressive, too.

