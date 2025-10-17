Fortnite's The Grabber skin has me even more excited for Black Phone 2

The Grabber is one of the more recent horror villains to make his mark on the genre, debuting in Black Phone in 2022. Well, it seems that Fortnite isn't content with all of the evil beings it already has running around in the battle, as the killer is now available in-game, just in time for the release of Black Phone 2.

I'm a fan of Fortnite skins for horror characters, with the Fortnite Ghostface skin and Jason Voorhees being particularly good, but The Grabber actually gives me chills thanks to the mask. There's something about it that sends shivers; the hockey mask just doesn't offer the same fear - the machete Jason carries around certainly does, though.

Beyond a creepy mask, The Grabber also has his signature hatchet. As part of the bundle, which you can purchase for 2,500 V-Bucks, you can also obtain the Cold Caller backbling, which, as fans of the movie can probably guess, is the phone the ghosts call Finney on. The Grabbers van also makes its way into the game, but it looks a lot cuter on the small screen, with those black balloons flying out the back of it.

If you're unfamiliar with Black Phone and The Grabber, Ethan Hawke portrays the child killer, who meets his match when he abducts a boy named Finney. The Grabber's previous victims all call Finney to give him advice and help him through the black phone in The Grabber's basement. It's a good movie, and I'm pumped to watch the sequel, which releases today.

Besides movie villains, a pretty famous horror game toy is also part of the Fortnitemares 2025 lineup thanks to the Huggy Wuggy Fortnite Poppy Playtime skin, which looks every bit as good as I hoped it would. Better still, you can also play the Fortnite Poppy Playtime: Escape Trials experience in the free Switch game, which offers some tidbits of lore that fans are sure to enjoy.

Then, for those who aren't quite so big on scares but still appreciate the spooky season, there's a new island that offers something similar to Phasmophobia, but a lot less scary. The Fortnite Monster High: Paranormal Peril island tasks you with working out which ghoul is causing mayhem - it includes popular MH characters like Frankie and Draculaura.

Don't worry if all of this spooky stuff isn't for you, as our Fortnite codes guide is sure to have something to please you.