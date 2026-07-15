Christopher Nolan brings The Odyssey to Fortnite, and there's a Matt Damon skin to fight for

Maybe I haven't had enough coffee, or perhaps my eyes are just fine, but The Odyssey Fortnite collaboration is real. No, honestly, Christopher Nolan's IMAX epic is washing ashore on the island. While there's no Trojan horse to smuggle your squad inside, Epic Games is teaming up with cast member Matt Damon for an Odysseus skin. If you're a skilled enough Fortnite player, you can even unlock it for free.

With most new Fortnite skins based on movies or TV shows, Epic Games likes to debut a tournament to mark the occasion. These are often referred to as Cups, whether it's the Supergirl Cup or the Wednesday Addams Cup. It's all about duking it out under stricter conditions, fighting alongside or against some of the tougher players lurking in Fortnite lobbies. The Fortnite Odyssey Cup features three solo tournaments: Battle Royale, Zero Build, and a Mobile Reload competition.

Battle Royale and Zero Build qualifiers each run for up to three hours and let players compete in up to 11 matches, while the Mobile Cup lasts roughly 75 minutes with a maximum of eight matches. You earn points based on in-game scoring, with only matches that begin before the session ends counting toward the leaderboard. If you finish tied on points, Epic breaks the tie by total Victory Royales, average eliminations, average placement, and total survival time.

The top-performing players in each region will earn the Odysseus Outfit, Odysseus' Xiphos Pickaxe, and Bow of Iphytus Back Bling, with the number of winners varying by region. You can also unlock the King's Helm Spray by earning 40 points and the Trojan War Loading Screen by earning eight points in Battle Royale and Zero Build or five points in the Mobile Cup. The Odyssey Fortnite Cup begins on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, with different lobbies to choose from. A few more chances to compete are available on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

At this point, I'm beginning to think Christopher Nolan is grinding away for dubs in his spare time. Between the debut of the Tenet trailer and full showings of Batman Begins, Inception, and The Prestige in Fortnite, I think someone needs to interview him about it. After all, if we can get Zack Snyder declaring his love for the battle royale game, anything is possible.