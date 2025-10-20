As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The Simpsons Fortnite map is all of Springfield, just like one of the greatest PS2 games

Fortnite’s The Simpsons map won’t just include the Power Plant and the Kwik-E-Mart, but allegedly a full Hit and Run style recreation.

Fortnite The Simpsons map: An image of Homer Simpson eating a donut with the Fortnite map behind him.
Sam Comrie Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

If there's one collaboration that's long overdue for Fortnite, it's the arrival of The Simpsons. Matt Groening's highly celebrated animated show is all but confirmed to headline the next major season of the game, but this isn't your typical takeover of the hit battle royale game. We've seen Star Wars POIs and limited-time locations for John Wick in the past, but according to new leaks, players can expect The Simpsons Fortnite map to be a full-scale remake of Springfield.

All I long for is the simpler times of exploring one of the best open-world games ever made, and it isn't Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. I'm talking about The Simpsons: Hit and Run, of course, but I don't fancy paying upwards of $30 for a second-hand copy online. Luckily, the next best thing is coming to Fortnite, as reliable scooper 'HYPEX' claims that Epic Games is giving the entire Fortnite map a massive overhaul, incorporating plenty of iconic locations from Springfield.

In a recent string of social media posts, the leaker says that "[The] Simpsons x Fortnite map is fully Springfield", and will include recognizable places like the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. If we're to believe HYPEX's claims, that means any notable Springfield locale is fair game. Bart and Lisa's elementary school, the Kwik-E-Mart, and the mansion of one Charles Montgomery Plantagenet Schicklgruber "Monty" Burns are in the conversation. It could be one of the most immersive updates in the game's history, and honestly, I can't wait.

While I'm admittedly out of the loop on current seasons of The Simpsons, there's no denying that the show's early days have no rival when it comes to quality and sheer hit of jokes. The TV show's legacy extends into gaming, with The Simpsons Road Rage and The Simpsons Hit and Run sticking out as noteworthy titles.

YouTube Thumbnail

Calls for a The Simpsons Hit and Run remake are still strong for us at Pocket Tactics HQ, and we almost got our hopes up when the game's soundtrack joined Spotify two years ago. HYPEX also adds that Epic Games is planning a series of mashup skins for The Simpsons characters headed to Fortnite, but it isn't clear what they'll look like just yet.

I'm confident Epic Games will get these Fortnite skins right, but there's always a chance that it will take some strange liberties, just like Peter Griffin's altered appearance in-game. Let's hope that isn't the case. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 ends on November 1, 2025, so there's some time to kill until then.

When you're not grabbing Fortnite codes or nabbing the Fortnite Kasane Teto skin, we answer an important question for you: Is Fortnite down?

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.