The Simpsons Fortnite map is all of Springfield, just like one of the greatest PS2 games

If there's one collaboration that's long overdue for Fortnite, it's the arrival of The Simpsons. Matt Groening's highly celebrated animated show is all but confirmed to headline the next major season of the game, but this isn't your typical takeover of the hit battle royale game. We've seen Star Wars POIs and limited-time locations for John Wick in the past, but according to new leaks, players can expect The Simpsons Fortnite map to be a full-scale remake of Springfield.

All I long for is the simpler times of exploring one of the best open-world games ever made, and it isn't Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. I'm talking about The Simpsons: Hit and Run, of course, but I don't fancy paying upwards of $30 for a second-hand copy online. Luckily, the next best thing is coming to Fortnite, as reliable scooper 'HYPEX' claims that Epic Games is giving the entire Fortnite map a massive overhaul, incorporating plenty of iconic locations from Springfield.

In a recent string of social media posts, the leaker says that "[The] Simpsons x Fortnite map is fully Springfield", and will include recognizable places like the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. If we're to believe HYPEX's claims, that means any notable Springfield locale is fair game. Bart and Lisa's elementary school, the Kwik-E-Mart, and the mansion of one Charles Montgomery Plantagenet Schicklgruber "Monty" Burns are in the conversation. It could be one of the most immersive updates in the game's history, and honestly, I can't wait.

While I'm admittedly out of the loop on current seasons of The Simpsons, there's no denying that the show's early days have no rival when it comes to quality and sheer hit of jokes. The TV show's legacy extends into gaming, with The Simpsons Road Rage and The Simpsons Hit and Run sticking out as noteworthy titles.

Calls for a The Simpsons Hit and Run remake are still strong for us at Pocket Tactics HQ, and we almost got our hopes up when the game's soundtrack joined Spotify two years ago. HYPEX also adds that Epic Games is planning a series of mashup skins for The Simpsons characters headed to Fortnite, but it isn't clear what they'll look like just yet.

I'm confident Epic Games will get these Fortnite skins right, but there's always a chance that it will take some strange liberties, just like Peter Griffin's altered appearance in-game. Let's hope that isn't the case. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 ends on November 1, 2025, so there's some time to kill until then.

