Fortnite might finally be welcoming the world's most famous cartoon family

We've seen our fair share of animated icons arrive in Fortnite over the last few months, including characters from Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, but according to the latest rumors, the best could be yet to come. Yes, we're talking about The Simpsons. This doesn't just look to be a new character launch, though, with reliable sources suggesting that the famous family of five could get their own mini-season.

Given that Fortnite isn't just one of the best battle royale games but also something of a pop-culture powerhouse, it's not a massive surprise to hear that The Simpsons could be touching down in Kappa Kappa Factory before too long. At the time of writing, we don't have much in the way of details as to which characters might appear. Homer seems the most likely, joining his fellow animated dads, but we're hoping that Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie all make an appearance too.

This latest rumor is courtesy of prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who posted on X that The Simpsons are coming to the game for an entire mini-season in November before Chapter 7 begins the following month. HYPEX has proven to be a pretty reliable source of Fortnite leaks over the years, so while we'd still take the supposed leak with a grain of salt, it wouldn't come as a shock to see Homer and the gang hit the Fortnite Item Shop later this year.

In terms of what I'd like to see from a whole mini-season dedicated to The Simpsons, it feels like the possibilities are endless. For a start, let's see Otto at the wheel of the Battle Bus. There's also plenty of scope for unique locations, such as Springfield Elementary or the Power Plant. I'd also love to see the iconic pink sedan make an appearance, as driving that with Homer behind the wheel might be the closest thing to a The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake we get anytime soon.

As ever, we can't be sure that The Simpsons really is coming to Fortnite until we get an official reveal from Epic, but right now, it seems very likely. To pass the time until Homer gets his chance to pop a Griddy while celebrating a Victory Royale, find something else to play with our guides to the best mobile games and the best Switch games. Or, if you want to know what else you've got to look forward to this year, see our list of all the upcoming Switch games.