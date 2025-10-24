Fortnite's The Simpsons skins double down on the game's recent clown obsession

By now, everyone who cares about Fortnite knows that The Simpsons is coming to the game with Season 5 of Chapter 6 but until now, many of the details remained elusive. Luckily for you, the datamine leakers have been hard at work, and we now have confirmation on which characters will be making the cut - and spoilers, it's a lot of them. Coming next season, The Simpsons Fortnite collab will include skins of Homer, Marge, Moe, Krusty the Clown, Ned Flanders, Scratchy (from the fictional Itchy and Scratchy show, of course), and two more iconic characters, whose skins will look a little different due to them being… vertically challenged.

I am, of course, talking about Bart and Lisa, because it's impossible not to have these two appear in the game. Because of their height, the hitboxes need to be increased so they will appear in mech suits, just like Morty from the Rick and Morty collab. While this is pretty funny, I do want to know why baby Maggie isn't involved in this, since we're clearly on the theme of babies in games with the recent Fortnite Binding of Isaac collab - and Maggie has been known to shoot a gun or two in her time. Perhaps Epic is biding its time on that one.

It's evident that Mech Lisa and Bart will be the stars of the show, since leaker Shiina suggests they won't be available in the battle pass, so Epic no doubt wants to charge you a little extra to have them. Either way, the skins available in the battlepass will be Homer, Marge, and Ned Flanders, the latter of which is, in my opinion, an inspired choice, given the usually peaceful nature of one of the funniest Simpsons characters. Also available via battlepass is the Fishstick remix and Peely remix, so you've got some old skins in a new style to get you in the Simpsons mood, too.

Krusty the Clown's appearance is significant, too, given that Fortnite's Halloween skin collection has included infamous villain Art the Clown. Krusty isn't evil, or often a very significant character outside of jokes about his burnt-out attitude, so it's an odd choice for the game to select him over the actual antagonist of The Simpsons, Sideshow Bob. I guess clowns are just doing it better right now.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 6 is just around the corner, with the new era dropping on November 1, so it won't be long until you're shouting 'doh!' as Homer and writing lines on the board as Mech Bart. Of course, The Simpsons event will ease us into the new chapter, so be sure to participate in the event to catch a glimpse of the two iconic aliens, Kang and Kodos. I'm also looking forward to people running around in an accurate Springfield map. It'll be a good one for sure, and may even introduce some of Fortnite's younger player base to one of my favorite comedy shows.

For some assistance in Fortnite, grab some Fortnite codes, and be sure to check out all our tips on the current Fortnite map, which we'll update as soon as Springfield arrives, so you don't miss anything.