The Walking Dead returns to Fortnite in a major way thanks to the release of hundreds of creator-made islands featuring official assets from the series. Epic Games announced the Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) project back in late March to developers, but now, you can finally jump in and play.

This isn't the first time that Fortnite has partnered with Skybound's The Walking Dead, as long-time players will remember the iconic Daryl, Michonne, and Rick Fortnite skin bundle. But this UEFN project brings the collaboration to a whole new level, letting game developers use official NPC assets, locations, and weapons from the TV show, graphic novels, and The Walking Dead games in their levels.

Similar to other UGC in games like Roblox, Fortnite's UEFN islands are monetizable for the creators, making them a great avenue for independent game developers to grow their skills using an accessible library of Unreal Engine assets. According to an interview with IGN, veteran developers from Teravision games turned their hands to creating collaboration islands to bolster their income following their own game's release.

Teravision's game director, Martin Rodriguez, said, "For us, it just removes some of the work that we would've done otherwise and allows us to focus on just making better games and explore different new creative ideas." While Fortnite has a dedicated hub for The Walking Dead-themed islands, the top ten is unfortunately currently showing unrelated islands that are already universally successful, making it a bit harder for new projects to break through.

Now that you're suitably prepared, go forth and destroy zombies in Fortnite's The Walking Dead islands. Check out our list of the best Fortnite guns to make sure you're picking up the right loot, and read more about Fortnite's iOS block to find out when you can play the game on iPhone again.