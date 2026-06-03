TheBurntPeanut's Fortnite debut is everything I don't want in Chapter 7 Season 3

Fortnite feels confused right now when it comes to events and crossovers. A large part of that is likely down to the circumstances Epic Games is facing, having laid off a considerable amount of notable talent behind the scenes. The other aspect is that it feels directionless right now, and I'm not sure Chapter 7 Season 3 can fix this - at least not completely. Especially when it's throwing in TheBurntPeanut Fortnite cosmetics into the mix.

If you're doomstrolling social media and haven't come across their presence, you deserve some kind of medal. For the uninitiated, TheBurntPeanut is a VTuber and content creator known for streaming FPS games like Escape from Tarkov or last year's extraction shooter hit, ARC Raiders. His high-energy streams entertain over two million Twitch followers, but not without controversy. Between allegations of using homophobic language and laughing at other players using racial slurs, it's not exactly a collaboration you'd expect in Fortnite during Pride Month.

At first, confusion sparked among players, with them wondering whether the new Sidekick cosmetic was simply inspired by the streamer, rather than using his direct likeness. However, this is now confirmed to be TheBurntPeanut by Fortnite's senior director, 'EpicTofuChris'. The responses to their post are full of calls to cancel this collaboration. However, like others have pointed out, I must clarify that I don't agree with harassing or badgering developers.

But on the crossover itself, it all just feels a bit tone deaf. Given the recent controversy behind Fortnite's d4vd crossover, I expect Epic Games to be keenly aware of the individuals it invites into the battle royale game. Is someone who hosts a regular segment called 'Slur Saturday' really what players want?

Meanwhile, TheBurntPeanut says he isn't involved with Fortnite. "I know nothing about Fortnite, stop asking me. I know nothing […] I'm always working on cool shit behind the scenes," he shares in a recent stream. Given that Chapter 7 Season 3 is already locked and loaded for Saturday, June 6, 2026, it's unlikely that Epic Games will take any action.

The latest seasonal update introduces a new John Wick skin and a refresh of the map to enjoy. Epic Games is releasing a full gameplay trailer during Summer Game Fest 2026.