Games aren't small these days, and most mobile titles are just as merciless on your storage. Not every game, even Fortnite, can be as snug as Roblox on your iPhone. Epic Games is listening, though. If you're worried about deleting apps, photos, or videos to make space, then don't worry, because the Fortnite Thin Client is going to make those worries fall away. I know my phone certainly needs it.

If you didn't know, Epic Games is toying around with a new launcher for Fortnite on mobile. Similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on your Xbox Series X|S or PC, this update gives players the option to uninstall specific parts of the free mobile game. Whether you're not fussed about Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, or Lego Fortnite, you can decide which Fortnite experience you'd prefer to drop altogether. Despite teasing Fortnite's Thin Client launch for a while, it is now popping up across the globe.

However, you may need to reinstall the game to see the benefits. Once you reinstall Fortnite on your Android phone or iPhone, you should be able to use Thin Client features as the update reaches more regions this week. Other features that it utilizes to reduce its file size include making specific cosmetics download on demand to reduce the total installation size. So, if your favorite Fortnite skins or Backbling isn't visible immediately, don't worry.

After installing the Fortnite Thin Client, you should see the game's size reduce to around 16GB. It isn't quite as small as I'd like to see it, but it's a solid start for Epic Games to work with. I imagine that the future updates will condense Fortnite's overall real estate on your device. Either way, it still doesn't hog up my phone as much as Call of Duty: Mobile's huge 40GB client.

I'm glad to see Epic Games tackling this issue, at least on the mobile front. Fortnite is a huge investment on my Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5. Yet, despite all the new Switch games fighting for a place on my dashboard, I refuse to delete it. The same goes for the mobile game version, as my trusty Nothing Phone (3a) Pro begs me to consider wiping my meme folders for a crumb of memory.

Aside from the Thin Client, players can try out this handy Fortnite Discord demo, which relies entirely on a sturdy internet connection. It's just like Fortnite Steam Deck action, as you can use cloud streaming to get around the battle royale game's incompatibility with Linux.

When you drop in again, be sure to check out our list of Fortnite codes and dive into the Megazord Rising update - it looks wicked.