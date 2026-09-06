Fortnite's Toxic Commando skin brings Walter Irons to the island, a character you definitely know

Forget Sonic the Hedgehog, forget Master Chief. As Fortnite focuses on all things gaming in Chapter 7 Season 4, the Item Shop is becoming home to a wave of fresh collaborations. Now, the Fortnite Toxic Commando crossover brings Walter Irons to the island. You know, that really famous Walter Irons.

Look, I know Fortnite is a hub for just about anything from pop culture these days. I also quite like Saber Interactive's undead shooter; you can read my John Carpenter's Toxic Commando review for proof of that. But this is just very funny. It kind of makes sense when someone like Kliff from Crimson Desert joins the game, because he's pure meme fodder. Still, it's no less amusing that random mercenary Walter Irons is someone Epic Games deems recognizable enough to join its battle royale game.

Either way, whether you know of Walter Irons' exploits against the undead or just want someone with a nice taper fade haircut in your locker, this skin is probably for you. Right now, Walter Irons is in the Item Shop for 1.5k V-Bucks. He doesn't come with any additional items like a Back Bling or a Glider. Not even a cool loading screen. It's just, well, Walter.

According to the Item Shop, he's available until Sunday, September 13, 2026. It's unknown when he'll be back after that. It could be soon, or it could be months, even years, before Epic Games decides to let you purchase him again. Given that it's been nearly 2,000 days since God of War's Kratos was available, you really can't gauge what Epic Games believes is worthy of holding a position in the Item Shop.

If you aren't familiar with the gory tale of Walter Irons from John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, then here's a quick lore recap. He's among the ragtag commandos sent into a quarantined wasteland after a mining operation accidentally awakens the Sludge God, an ancient entity whose corruption transforms people into monstrous hordes.

What starts as another lucrative job quickly turns into a fight for survival, with Irons and the other mercenaries forced to blast their way through the apocalypse while dealing with the increasingly bizarre effects of the sludge infection. It's genuinely a very fun, old-school FPS game that feels ripped straight out of the Xbox 360 era, and I mean that entirely as a compliment.

If Fortnite has you curious about John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, there's plenty more undead chaos waiting for you. The game's new Retrieval Mode has you collecting relics and reaching an extraction point while avoiding hordes of zombies and the Sludge's attention, with four maps currently available.

The update also adds the Goblins enemy type, four fresh weapons including a flamethrower and saw trap, and new movement options. It's a suitably chaotic way to see what Walter Irons gets up to when he's not hanging around the Fortnite Item Shop.