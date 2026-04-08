Fortnite's Toy Story skins set for Item Shop release with next major update, leaks claim

It can be easy to underestimate just how important Toy Story is. Pixar's 1995 comedy is the first completely computer-animated movie, with two excellent sequels. We don't talk about Toy Story 4. But like all things Disney these days, it isn't long before a Toy Story Fortnite crossover happens. If you're saving up your V-Bucks right now, then the Fortnite Item Shop is close to getting some top-tier skins.

Between all the Marvel characters and various Disney heroes, it's surprising it's taken Fortnite this long for Toy Story to arrive. In February 2024, Epic Games and Disney started a partnership to create experiences together, from tailored Creative islands to in-game cosmetics. There's even talk of a Fortnite Disney game, but that's still a way off. Before then, you'll have Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and potentially Emperor Zurg in your locker.

According to leaker 'HYPEX', we can expect to see the Toy Story skins in the forthcoming reveal as soon as this week. In a brand-new post on social media, it appears that HYPEX is already in possession of drip marketing from Epic Games that teases the following message: "Coming Soooooooooon - Look away and the toys will play!" Alongside this, fellow scooper 'ShiinaBR' claims we'll see a total of four cosmetics sets.

For those of you looking for a new Sidekick, rumors say Toy Story's lovable Aliens will be available as a companion for your character. ShiinaBR adds that this Sidekick will feature an alternative spacesuit outfit. Like previous Sidekicks, this will likely set you back at least 1,500 V-Bucks. When it comes to Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the leaker mentions that Buzz should be part of a bundle with a Lego skin, reactive Kicks, emotes, a Harvesting Tool, and a Backbling.

Meanwhile, Woody's cosmetics are still encrypted, making it harder to decipher what's embedded in the battle royale game's files. Emperor Zurg's cosmetics are similar to Buzz Lightyear's, except his Backbling supposedly lights up when you defeat other players. But when are they coming to the Item Shop? It could be as early as Thursday, April 9, 2026. We know that the next major update, v40.20, is coming on Thursday, April 16, 2026. However, it isn't uncommon for Epic Games to launch its biggest collabs ahead of time.

Given that the recent Hercules set cost 4,000 V-Bucks, you can expect to shell out the same for a complete Toy Story bundle. I'd personally love to see an RC Car skin for the game's vehicles. If there's no Mrs. Nesbitt outfit for Buzz Lightyear, we riot. I'd even take his evil appearance in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Will you be picking up the Toy Story skins? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.