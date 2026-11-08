This Fortnite Treasure Tracker shows you when to hunt for Pirate Shop Tokens

If you've been spending hours opening chests in Fortnite without finding that elusive golden loot, I've got some good news. A new Fortnite Treasure Tracker tool makes it much easier to work out when you should be hunting for prizes. With weekly cosmetics up for grabs and limited-time boosts to your Pirate Shop Access odds, you'll want to keep an eye on its countdown.

The tracker breaks down every upcoming Treasure Hour, showing exactly when Epic Games increases your chances of finding certain rewards. The next Fortnite event begins on Saturday, November 14, 2026, between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM GMT (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM PT). During this window, Gold Outfit drop rates increase by 7.5 times, Pirate Shop Access gets a 1.5 times boost, and vehicle and decal rewards receive a ten times boost.

You can also catch another Treasure Hour on Sunday, November 15, between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM GMT, 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM EST, and 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM PT on Saturday, November 14. However, the real reason you'll want to keep checking the tool is its live Pirate Prize Odds section.

Under normal conditions, you have a one-in-137,500 chance of finding Pirate Shop Access in a chest. That's pretty rough, especially when you consider that a weekly Gold outfit has a one-in-1,562,500 drop rate. Other rewards include Jam Tracks, Loading Screens, Pickaxes, and Back Blings. There's also a limited-time Pirate Shop Token boost to look out for.

The latest event doubles your Pirate Shop Access odds to one in 68,750 for two hours. The tracker also keeps tabs on weekly Treasure Hunters rewards. Week one featured some rare Fortnite skins, including Solid Gold A$AP Rocky, his Gauntlets, and a Gold Mercedes-AMG G 63 Decal. Week two brings Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert, a Diamond and Gold Back Bling, and a Gold Cadillac CT5-V Decal.

Miku and Teto arrive in week three, followed by Oscar in week four, before the final hunt begins on November 29. Epic Games confirms that treasure drop rates remain consistent throughout the season, except during Treasure Hours.

You also can't receive the same treasure twice. If you're anything like me, you'll probably spend more time opening chests than actually completing your quests. At least now you can keep track of when those efforts might finally pay off.