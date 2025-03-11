Reviving your Fortnite squad is a nerve-wracking experience, as you watch the timer fill up in anticipation of a swift bullet to the back from afar. When you’re clutching for that hard-earned dub in this rumored Fortnite update, resurrecting your teammates might be easier than ever. However, just like in Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll need plenty of gold bars to pull off the ultimate play.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX’, Epic Games is reportedly considering adding a major change to the Reboot Van, which would grant players the ability to buy Reboot Cards back. Typically, if you can’t reach your squadmates’ card before it expires, that’s them done and dusted for the entirety of the match. Comparatively, rival battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and its console counterpart let players buy back their fallen comrades for a significant chunk of in-game cash.

The leaker claims that this update will impose a fee of 500 gold on players for one Reboot Card or 1,000 gold to resurrect an entire squad with shields and an assault rifle. At the time of publication, this change has yet to appear in Fortnite, but HYPEX claims it will either go live this week or “next Tuesday [March 18, 2025].”

How would you feel about this change? Personally, I’m concerned about how Epic Games will implement it. Speculatively, I’m hoping that Fortnite’s iteration of this Warzone-style feature will use a cutoff point toward the end of a match, preventing players from frequently reviving their squad in the final circle. Gold isn’t too hard to come by either, but it adds more incentive to raid the banks dotted around the map, alongside the chance to earn a Dill Coin.

The latest Fortnite patch notes include the addition of a limited-time mode, The Getaway, which returns after debuting in September 2018. Epic Games described the mode’s objective as follows: “Retrieve one of four Crystal Llamas and extract in a getaway van. The first three teams to make their way to a van wins. Or eliminate all other teams, traditional battle royale style to claim victory.” Whether you’re playing on Nintendo Switch or getting some Fortnite Steam Deck action, there’s plenty to drop into.

