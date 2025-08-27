No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you; there is a new Fortnite skin available for free right now. The Fortnite Vivo Valoriza skin arrives to mark a fresh collaboration between Epic Games and Vivo, the Brazilian mobile network. As part of a limited-time promotion, players can add Vivo Valoriza to their lockers directly, rather than coughing up V-Bucks in the Item Shop. However, you might need to pack a suitcase.

Like previous Fortnite skin promotions, Epic Games' team-up with Vivo for the Thrilldiver cosmetic sadly has some conditions keeping it out of your reach. Firstly, you need to be a Vivo customer, specifically for its gaming subscription service, to be eligible for a chance of getting your hands on it. Secondly, if it wasn't obvious already, the network is based in Brazil. Now, that might stop any other Fortnite player, but that doesn't mean your chances of getting it are out of the window.

This is where we recommend calling in backup. If you've got any friends living over on that side of the world, it might be worth seeing if they're willing to give up their redemption code. While we don't necessarily recommend this method, as it's at your own risk, you could utilize a mobile VPN to set up a one-off subscription.

There's no guarantee this will work, but I've personally seen success with this method while trying to redeem operator skins for FPS games like Call of Duty.

Vivo also states that players need to drop into battle on Android devices, too. If none of this has put you off attempting to get the Thrilldiver skin, then here are some instructions on how to bag it:

Access the Vivo App, go to 'benefits', and redeem the code Redeem the code here Enter the code and click 'redeem' Complete the Vivo quest in Fortnite and earn 100,000 XP The Thrilldiver skin will be added to your locker upon completion

Players can only grab it between August 26, 2025, and September 9, 2025. Don't worry if you're unable to get it; there are other cosmetics to look for. The Fortnite Gorillaz music pass is live now, and includes some classic tracks, as well as cosmetics for Russel and Murdoc. You can always check out our list of Fortnite codes, too.