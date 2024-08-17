A new meta is emerging on the island, and it’s largely down to the new Fortnite War Machine’s Arsenal weapons that are live now with the Chapter 5 Season 4 update. The latest major patch for Epic Games’ battle royale is about all things Marvel, as Dr. Victor von Doom and his forces invade the island, but not without your favorite heroes pushing him back. To obliterate other players and secure a cheeky dub, getting your hands on War Machine’s set of Mythic weaponry is a surefire way to stomp out your foes.

While I’m still longing for the days of the Spider-Man web-swinging Mythic to return, wielding some powerful Stark Industries tech in the form of War Machine’s fresh Fortnite weapons is a great compromise. Acquiring them is actually quite easy too, and there aren’t any drawn out quests to get them. In fact, you can find them strewn across the island in Zero Build or standard match in the battle royale game in Avengers and Dr. Doom chests. In our experience with the latest seasonal update, we’ve found the chests in these notable POIs:

Doomstadt

Doom’s Courtyard

Castle Doom

The Raft

You’ll still be able to come across them in other locations like The Underworld, for example, but the rarity of the chests will vary. Avengers chests are more prominent in weapon bunkers right now, although this could change in a patch for Nintendo Switch and players on other platforms down the line. If you’re not actually sure what you’ll be unlocking for your scavenging efforts, let us get you up to speed with the free mobile game’s fresh Mythic set.

Based on War Machine’s decidedly gritter weapon set than trusty Avengers leader Iron Man, War Machine’s weapons consist of the War Machine’s Auto Turret, War Machine’s Hover Jets, and War Machine’s Arsenal. The Auto Turret blasts a barrage of supporting fire on your enemies, while the hover jets allow you to fly through the air with ease.

War Machine’s Arsenal gloves let you add an explosive edge to any firefight with rockets and even more bullets. It’s easily one of the coolest Mythic sets Epic Games has added yet, as we’ve spent a few hours zooming around the map pretending we’re in the highly underrated climax of Iron Man 2.

Alongside War Machine’s awesome weapons, the new Fortnite season also adds Captain America’s shield and Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets too. But please, let us web-swing around one more time. After all, it’d be criminal not to, considering that Gwenpool is on the battle pass. We’ve got our fingers crossed, but until, the Epic Games Store is now on mobile, so here’s how to sort out your Epic Games Store download on iOS and Android.