Fortnite's Wednesday Addams skin is free, but for less than three hours

It isn't Halloween without giving The Addams Family a rewatch, is it? While Tim Burton's show gives our characters a makeover, Jenna Ortega's turn as Wednesday Addams is already a hit, and now she's coming to Fortnite. Between those Scooby Doo bundles and more skins on the way, I don't blame you for using your V-Bucks wisely. Luckily, there's a chance to get the Wednesday Addams Fortnite skin without spending a single dollar - you just need to be decent at wiping out your foes in the Wednesday Addams Cup.

Tournaments in Fortnite are never straightforward. If you've been competing in the Jason Voorhees Cup or Power Rangers Cup, you'll know first-hand that climbing the leaderboards for a chance of glory is easier said than done. However, should you be able to form a great duo with a friend or a random player, you can add the Wednesday Addams skin to your Fortnite skin collection on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Simple enough, right? Well, you only have two hours to do it.

Yes, not an entire day or week to enter the Wednesday Addams Cup. Just two measly hours to throw down with other battle royale game experts. Just like previous Cups, up to ten matches will take place across the roughly two and a half hours Epic Games is giving you to enter. At the end of these matches, the teams with the strongest performances are eligible to nab the skin for free. However, there's the possibility of a tiebreaker.

In the event of a tiebreaker, Epic Games takes into consideration the average number of eliminations in a match, the average player placement per match, and the total survival time across all matches. Who knows, maybe it'll be the difference between roaming around the Fortnitemares map as Wednesday Addams.

It's good to know how many points you'll need, so here's a quick rundown below:

1st place (Victory Royale) - ten points

2nd place - nine points

3rd place - eight points

4th place - seven points

5th place - six points

6th place - five points

7th place - four points

8th place - three points

9th place - two points

10th place - one point

Each elimination - one point

Now that you know how many points you want, you're probably wondering how placements work in the Wednesday Addams Cup. It isn't too complicated, but you are fighting against a high volume of foes to claim a spot among the best. No matter what region you're in, though, everyone gets at least one reward to take home.

OCE / ASIA - 1st-150th place earns the Wednesday Addams skin

ME / BR / NAW - 1st-250th place earns the Wednesday Addams skin

NAC - 1st-500th place earns the Wednesday Addams skin

EU - 1st-850th place earns the Wednesday Addams skin

All regions - Score eight points to unlock the 'Grave Wednesday' spray

Don't worry if you miss out on this tournament; the Wednesday Addams skin is still coming to the Item Shop. It contains the Nevermore Satchel Backbling, Wednesday's Umbrella Harvesting Tool, and Wednesday's Dance / Concerto of Woe emotes. Yes, Wednesday's Dance does feature Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. The full bundle will set you back 2,500 V-Bucks, while the singular skin costs just 1,500.

Spooky season is coming to an end soon in Fortnite, but what's happening next? You can look forward to the debut of The Simpsons Fortnite map, which is likely to bring skins for Homer and the entire family. Just make sure to grab some Fortnite codes before then.