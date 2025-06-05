Fortnite celebrates the Nintendo Switch 2 launch with a new emote

Friends, the big day is here. It's Nintendo Switch 2 launch day, and Epic Games clearly feels the need to celebrate right along with you, as Fortnite has a free, exclusive emote for Switch 2 players. While I'll never say no to a freebie, the Fortnite Wishing Star Emote feels a bit redundant. What do I have to wish for now that I have my beloved new console?

Okay, I could wish for a lot of things, so perhaps I should say thanks to the battle royale game for giving me the chance to wish for new and exciting RPGs, horror games, and more for the Nintendo Switch 2 library. The emote is exactly what it says on the tin: you grab a shooting star, make a wish, and send it on its way.

If you didn't secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order and instead need to wait a bit longer to grab the new bit of hardware, Epic is giving you plenty of time to pick up the new Fortnite emote. You have until March 31, 2026, to add the Wishing Star Emote to your collection, and even if you still have a Switch 2 by then, it "may be available for purchase in the Fortnite Shop at a later date beyond March 31, 2026."

Beyond a lovely new emote, you can also test out the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse function, as compatibility for the feature arrives in Fortnite on June 7. Personally, I'm not too fond of the mice, but if you enjoy FPS games like Call of Duty on PC, you'll probably take to using the mouse function like a fish to water.

Should you be ready to dive straight into Fortnite on the Switch 2, make sure you gear yourself up properly with our Fortnite guns and Fortnite map guides.