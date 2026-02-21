If you want the Fortnite Woodsy Sidekick for free, you might be missing one thing

Sidekicks don't come cheap in Fortnite, but I will admit, Epic Games has lured me in a couple of times. This time around, we won't need to use any of our V-Bucks, as the new Woodsy Fortnite companion is completely free. Yes, you can save them for another day. Claiming this cosmetic is very easy, as all you need to do is boot up the game. With a small catch, of course.

Out of nowhere, Epic Games is rewarding players with the Woodsy Sidekick, who you might remember from the Season 8 Battle Pass back in 2019. In his first appearance, you can only equip the lovable Fortnite pooch as a Back Bling, with three different styles to choose from. If you purchased this Battle Pass and unlocked Woodsy in 2019, the good news is you'll automatically unlock him now. You just need to launch the game, and a brief prompt should appear indicating he's in your locker.

The release of the Woodsy Sidekick follows in the steps of Bonesy and Kitsune, both of which were Back Blings in previous updates. Sadly, if you're a newcomer to the hit battle royale game or didn't purchase the Battle Pass back then, you won't be able to get your hands on Woodsy.

You won't find him in the Item Shop, and it's unlikely that Epic Games will release Woodsy as a purchasable cosmetic. As he's a gift to players with the Chapter One Season Eight Battle Pass, he'll probably remain an exclusive unlock for the foreseeable future.

Right now, the Item Shop contains the brand-new Fortnite Solo Leveling skins, as well as the return of the Doc Brown and Kim Kardashian bundles. I'm personally waiting for the launch of the Krypto Sidekick, based on his appearance in last year's Superman movie. As he didn't release with the debut of David Corenswet's Kal-El, I wager that we'll see him in-game when Supergirl comes to the theaters in June. Fingers crossed.

Are there any Sidekicks you'd love to see come to Fortnite? Let me know what you think over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and don't forget to enter our free Switch game giveaway here.