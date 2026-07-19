If you want these Fortnite World Cup freebies, you need to boot up now

The World Cup 2026 is coming to a close with a furious bout between Argentina and Spain. But the action doesn't just stay on the pitch, as Fortnite is celebrating the occasion. Epic Games is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with the greatest soccer players around, but this time, it isn't a legend joining your locker. If you want some Fortnite World Cup freebies, then you need to boot up the game as soon as possible.

That's because Epic Games is only allowing you around 24 hours to claim them. If you jump into Fortnite now, you can add the Soccer Ball Toy to your locker, as well as a Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Line vehicle. While the Soccer Ball Toy is a neat way to mark this year's World Cup, it's surprising to see an entire vehicle given away for free. Typically, vehicles can set you back at least 1.5K V-Bucks. I'm certainly not complaining about the freebie on this occasion.

If you're wondering why Hyundai is linked so closely to this year's World Cup, then it's simple really: Hyundai is a sponsor of the tournament. The collaboration with Epic Games began earlier this year, starting with its free Switch game, Rocket League. Speaking about the partnership, Hyundai's executive vice president, Sungwon Jee, says that "the FIFA World Cup is where the world's biggest football moments happen, while Rocket League and Fortnite bring together millions of gamers every day through competition and engagement."

He adds that "at Hyundai Motor, we have been continuously expanding our reach to next-generation audiences through gaming. Through this collaboration, we look forward to deepening our connection with fans worldwide at the intersection of mobility, sport, and gaming during the FIFA World Cup 2026."

You could also unlock the IONIQ 6 N Line in Rocket League by completing in-game challenges. If you already did this, then you'll likely have it awarded to your Fortnite locker. To get the Soccer Ball Toy and IONIQ 6 N Line, just boot up Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, mobile, or PC. It's a log-in reward, so there's no other grinding you need to do.

Whether you need a squad or just fancy chatting about the World Cup, be sure to go on over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server.