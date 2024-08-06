We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

These new Fortnite X-Men skins make a gambit with Marvel fans

New mutants are landing in Epic Games’ latest set of Fortnite X-Men skins, but your fave Deadpool and Wolverine character is missing.

Fortnite X-Men skins: An image of Cyclops walking.
The hierarchy of mutants is about to change big time, as new Fortnite X-Men skins are confirmed to be arriving soon for Switch and mobile players. Bringing together a trio of X-Men veterans, we’re surprised to see that Marvel isn’t riding the Deadpool and Wolverine hype train all the way, as everyone’s favorite Cajun card-slinging badass is sadly missing.

Yes, we’re talking about Remy LeBeau, the Le Diablo Blanc, or simply just Gambit. Despite rejuvenating the character’s popularity with mainstream audiences on the big screen in the MCU and on Disney+ with the excellent X-Men 97 series, Marvel isn’t giving us a brand-new Fortnite Gambit skin to start dealing damage with. How else are we supposed to make a name for ourselves in the hit battle royale game?

Sure, there’s been a Gambit skin in the past, but hey, there’s no harm in adding another one. All isn’t lost, though, as Cyclops, Colossus, and Jubilee are all getting some rather magnificent skins according to Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX’.

While Colossus and Jubilee are neat additions to Marvel’s overwhelming amount of skins in the free mobile game, we reckon that Cyclops fans are the ones truly feasting here. Taking influence from the character’s X-Men 2nd series era that began in October 1991, this look has stayed with Cyclops through a myriad of animated appearances and Marvel games over the years.

However, it took far too long for it to appear on the big screen, as X-Men: Apocalypse finally gave us a rendition of it in 2016. Here’s hoping that Kevin Feige and the overlords at Marvel Studios will give it the justice it deserves as the mutant era begins in the MCU.

As for when these X-Men skins are joining one of the best Switch games out there, it is likely that they will drop in the weeks to come, if not sooner. For now, the X-Men skin bundles remain encrypted, which means they’re in-game and ready to be unleashed in the future. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is set to launch on Friday, August 16, 2024 – an ideal time for these new mutants to come out and play.

