We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This Fortnite update could be a huge knockback for Xbox Cloud Gaming

If you like to play Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming, you might need to plan your sessions precisely as a new change may be inbound.

Fortnite Xbox Cloud Gaming: An image of Fortnite characters looking at the camera.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

Having Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming may be overlooked to most players, but accessing Epic Games’ multiplayer goliath without a console has certainly kept me entertained in a pinch. Although you’re at the mercy of your connection, as long as you’ve got an active Xbox Game Pass membership, playing Fortnite for hours has never been an issue. However, a recent discovery by Better xCloud creator ‘redphx’ could be troublesome for hefty sessions.

Addressing the potential Fortnite issue in a fresh post on X, it appears that Xbox could restrict the battle royale game with a time limit imposed on “free tier” players. Typically, there’s a virtually endless duration to play FPS games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Machine Games’ excellent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. However, there’s still the possibility that this could affect Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription holders.

Microsoft Gaming has yet to confirm whether it will implement this change to the flagship subscription service. Within the datamined screenshot from redphx, a feature set to seemingly upsell incentives to players expresses the intent to give “priority queue access” while noting the “minutes of free play time per session.” At the time of publication, the change doesn’t appear to affect Fortnite, or any other titles for that matter.

Should it be implemented, it would mean that streaming traffic and queues for Xbox Cloud Gaming could be improved to some degree, possibly selecting those with a higher tier membership to gain precedence over free users.

YouTube Thumbnail

Fortnite joined Xbox Cloud Gaming in May 2022, marking the first free-to-play game to do so. All players need is an Xbox account, with no subscription required for Xbox Game Pass. After the game was delisted from the App Store, streaming it through Xbox Cloud Gaming became an efficient way of playing the game on iOS devices.

With the launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile last year, the game finally returned to iPhone and iPad devices. Alongside an unexpected crossover with rapper T-Pain, Fortnite recently launched Chapter 6, Season 2, bringing all-new POIs, weapons, and more to the game’s crime-themed update.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.