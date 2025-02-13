It’s happening – we’re getting Yakuza skins in Fortnite. According to reputable leakers, Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima are dropping into the game soon. Majima really is everywhere at the moment, along with the other poster boys of the Yakuza franchise like Ichiban Kasuga.

On February 12, Loolo_WRLD and Wenso posted on their respective X accounts that Yakuza skins will be coming to Fortnite. Allegedly, the ‘first wave’ includes Kiryu and Majima, says Loolo. This means there may be more in the future bringing other characters or fits to the game. Funnily enough, this Twitter account exists, and it looks like they finally got their wish.

Wenso posted a video of Majima and Kiryu getting down on the dancefloor in snazzy suits, but it’s not confirmed whether these are the outfits that the skins will have. Loolo on the other hand posted key art of Yakuza Kiwami’s Series Starter Pack showing Kiryu’s back tattoo. Wenso correctly leaked Fast and Furious and Avatar the Last Airbender collabs in Fortnite, so this seems fairly reliable.

Personally, I think Majima’s classic leopard print jacket would be the best choice, but any of his myriad outfits would be great, especially the Majima Construction hard hat. Kiryu must have his signature white suit, though.

Meanwhile, Ichiban is off on an adventure of his own, in a new crossover announced for Dave the Diver. The Ichiban’s Holiday DLC brings the man himself and the bartender of Survive Bar into the game where they discover a dolphin-poaching operation, and of course, Ichiban jumps into action to bring justice to the marine mammals. The DLC launches in April.

Now all we need is Kiryu in the next Super Smash Bros. game. Just kidding, that’ll never happen. What is happening is these hot new Switch games and some fun new mobile games we recommend you play.