Fortnite has "a giant fan" in Justice League director Zach Snyder

Fortnite is incredibly popular; everyone and their grandmother knows that. Sure, not everyone plays Epic Games' genre-defining game, but you at the very least hear about it. PT's very own Sam Comrie is a Fortnite connoisseur, and apparently, he's in fine company, as none other than Zach Snyder also enjoys boarding the battle bus.

In a recent interview with Variety, Snyder says, "I'm a giant 'Fortnite' fan, I play tons of 'Fortnite.' So, for me, I really don't have huge experience with campaign-style games." It sure must be nice for Epic to hear that a world-famous director enjoys the battle royale game, though I still think we need to see him in action against Sam to see just how good he is.

It's a good time to discover Snyder's love for the free Switch game, given the recent DC collaborations with Fortnite, even if his DC movies are a few years behind us now. The big thing going on with Snyder at the moment is the new mobile game Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, which, as the name suggests, takes place in the world of Rebel Moon.

Those of you who don't play Fortnite might wonder what all the fuss is about; why does this world-class director love grabbing the best Fortnite guns and jumping into the action? Well, if you just look at what's going on with the game at the moment, it's not hard to see why. There's always something new to enjoy, and recently, Fortnite's Superman powers proved to be an enjoyable experience.

Numerous Fortnite skins debuted as part of the DC collaboration, but the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins just about take it for me, especially if The Thing does arrive in-game. Nothing against Mr Fantastic, the Human Torch, and the Invisible Woman - I love Johnny Storm - but The Thing has that awesome catchphrase and just seems like a riot.

