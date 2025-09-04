Fortnite players are finally realizing that building things is overrated

I hate building things in Fortnite. There, I said it. I never have and never will enjoy it, and not just because I suck at it - okay, maybe my competitive streak hates that I come across people who can build mansions in the blink of an eye while I struggle to build a rickety shack before meeting my end. Fortnite's Zero Build mode is wonderful to me, and I'm so happy to see what more and more players are realizing its worth. Building things is overrated.

According to Hypex, a highly reputable leaker and figure in the free Switch game's community, for more than a week now, Zero Build has more players than the traditional mode that involves building structures in the battle royale game. Zero Build pulls it all back, throwing you into an experience that's reminiscent of games like PUBG and Call of Duty, as you don't have the option to construct anything. Instead, it's all about gunplay.

In Zero Build, you just need to run around, pull the trigger, and hope that your aim is better than that of your opponents - honestly, it's a great equalizer. As someone who sucks at the regular Battle Royale mode, playing a game where players have to put the tools down gives me more of a chance. You see, while I can't build things quickly, I can pull that trigger in the blink of an eye, and my opponents don't get to show me why they should be America's Next Top Builder. I kind of wish that was a real show now.

Epic Games released Fortnite in 2017, and it took a further five years for Zero Mode to arrive. In 2022, the feature changed the game, and it continues to please players, perhaps even more so now, three years later. There's no telling how long it'll continue to boast more players, but I'm here for it, and I'm thrilled that more people are showing their disdain for clumsy building. Of course, the main Battle Royale mode isn't going anywhere, so those of you who do enjoy it have nothing to worry about.

It's not just Fortnite's Zero Mode doing well at the moment, either, as the Fortnite Steal a Brainrot numbers are staggering, hitting more than 400k concurrent players, making it one of the most-played lobbies to ever appear in Fortnite Creative. Right now, you also have another opportunity to pick up the Fortnite Elite Zadie skin, but you don't have long to get her, so you need to act now.

Luckily, there are many other great Fortnite skins if you do miss out on her once more. While you're here, make sure you check out our Fortnite codes guide to see if there are any freebies for you to grab. We also have a Fortnite map article to help you get a lay of the land, since you can't build a lookout tower in Zero Build.