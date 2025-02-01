In the age of modern racing games, Forza Horizon 5 stands tall as a superb experience in the genre. Playground Games’ live-service gem has been a boon for Xbox players since it launched in 2021, but after rampant speculation, PlayStation 5 players are getting their fill of the action later this year – and so will Nintendo Switch 2 owners, according to prolific leaker ‘eXtas1s’.

Microsoft and developer Playground Games officially announced Forza Horizon 5’s PS5 port on Thursday, January 30, 2025. While the celebration bells are ringing, insider eXtas1s teases in a recent social media post that the racing game will be part of the new Switch games buffing the Nintendo Switch 2’s roster. Alongside an image from the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer, the leaker adds “btw, next stop” in reference to Forza Horizon 5.

Given Phil Spencer’s stance on Xbox exclusives and supporting Nintendo’s hardware, seeing Forza Horizon 5 appear on the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t completely out of the question. Other leaks purport that Xbox’s acclaimed FPS game bundle Halo: The Master Chief Collection is set to get Nintendo Switch 2 treatment, too. It isn’t the first time eXtas1s has mentioned Forza Horizon 5, as the leaker claimed in November 2024 that the PlayStation 5 was in-development.

“Forza Horizon 5 has already been ported to PS5, but its release was delayed (not cancelled) this past summer. However, they do consider it a game that can do quite well,” the leaker says.

The Nintendo Switch has seen great racers in the form of the Asphalt series, Mario Kart 8, and ports of Need For Speed games on its hardware, but something as grandiose as Forza Horizon 5 is another scale – and Playground Games has got the content to back it up.

When the PlayStation 5, and potential Nintendo Switch 2 port, arrive this year, Playground Games and studio Panic Button says that players can expect “nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content.”

