Can I play Forza Horizon 5 on Steam Deck? Leaving behind the idyllic scenery of Scotland for vibrant Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 stands tall as Xbox Game Studio and Playground Games' most acclaimed racer yet. But is it worth getting stuck into Forza Horizon 5 Steam Deck races on the go? Here's what you need to know about shifting gears on Valve's handheld.

Can I play Forza Horizon 5 on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Forza Horizon 5 on Steam Deck. Despite offering a pretty expansive open world to zoom around in, Playground Games' racer runs quite well on the Steam Deck. In our testing, it also performs decently on Steam Deck alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally Z1 and other Windows-based handheld PCs. The Steam Deck's power can achieve upwards of 60 FPS, although you can expect to lower the game's fidelity slightly. It didn't always used to be as smooth, but patches to the game have buffed its performance massively. And a little FSR goes a long way.

Is Forza Horizon 5 Steam Deck verified?

No, Forza Horizon 5 isn't Steam Deck verified. Valve indicates that Forza Horizon 5 Steam Deck's status is 'playable', although this could change in the future. Considering how much of a boon patches have been for the game's handheld performance, there's a chance it could become verified in the future. The good news is that there aren't many hitches, as the Steam Marketplace clarifies the game's status below:

How do I install Forza Horizon 5 on Steam Deck?

You can install Forza Horizon 5 on your Steam Deck by heading to the Steam Marketplace, buying and adding the game to your library, and then accepting the download prompt. It's a big ole' game, though, requiring at least 110 GB of space on your Steam Deck. Check out our WD Black SSN07M review if you need to upgrade your storage.

How do I stream Forza Horizon 5 on Steam Deck?

Forza Horizon 5 is also among all the Xbox Game Pass games that you can download or stream through PC Game Pass. But you'll need to go through some extra hoops to stream it. Here's how to do that:

Turn on your Steam Deck, and launch 'desktop mode'

Select the Discover software center icon on the taskbar

In the Discover software center, select Applications > Internet > Web Browsers

Install Microsoft Edge

Select Application Launcher

Select Internet, then right-click on Microsoft Edge and select 'add to Steam'

In the 'add a game' window, scroll to find Microsoft Edge, check the box next to it, and select 'add selected programs'

Back on the Desktop, select Application Launcher > System > Konsole (terminal window)

Edge will need to be able to access your Steam Deck controls with udev, so we need to give it override access

Set it by entering this command and pressing 'enter': flatpak –user override –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edge

Then enter exit and press 'enter' to close Konsole

Open Steam by selecting the Steam icon on the desktop

Select the Library tab, navigate to Microsoft Edge in the list, right-click it, and select 'properties'

Make the following changes to the Microsoft Edge shortcut: Change the name (next to the icon) to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) Scroll down to 'launch options' and append the following (after @@u @@):

–window-size=1024,640 –force-device-scale-factor=1.25 –device-scale-factor=1.25 –kiosk "https://www.xbox.com/play"

Close this window when you finish

Now, navigate to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in the Steam Library, right-click it, and select Manage > Controller layout

In the Steam Controller Configurator, select 'browse configs'. Under Templates, select Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad. Select 'apply configuration,' then select 'done'

That's all you need to know about playing Forza Horizon 5 on your Steam Deck.