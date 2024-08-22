The iPhone 16 launch might be imminent, but (whisper it) is it even worth getting excited about? All leaks currently point to a total dearth of meaningful upgrades compared with last year’s bumper iPhone 15 crop. But, we hear you cry, what if you’re desperate to get your hands on some shiny new Apple tech? Well, gentle reader, there is one Apple handset that could genuinely be worth getting excited about. The iPhone SE 4 looks set to enjoy a revamp worthy of Apple’s most interesting mid-range offering.

Before getting into the details, it’s worth noting that we’ve put this argument together using reputable rumors, leaks, and industry whispers. We also don’t have nearly as much information about the iPhone SE 4, which is rumored to be launching in Spring 2025, compared to the iPhone 16, which is arriving imminently. However, with the details we have, everything points towards the more affordable option offering better value for money of the two, whether you’re just looking for a day-to-day device or the best gaming iPhone. So, let’s get into the specifics.

1. AI capabilities

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Apple’s AI features, with the tech giant preparing to launch Apple Intelligence, its answer to the Galaxy AI tools you can find on the best Samsung phones. However, it’s not just the iPhone 16 that can utilize tools such as Image Playground and ChatGPT-enhanced Siri. According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 also has an AI-ready chipset, likely the same A18 processor as the base model iPhone 16.

Still, despite the excitement surrounding Apple’s foray into AI, we’re still not sure when Apple Intelligence is launching. So, if you were hoping to pick up an iPhone 16 on its release date to play with some AI features, that’s not happening. However, by the time the iPhone SE 4 release date rolls around, Apple Intelligence should have arrived alongside the iOS 18.1 update. We’ll also have a better idea of whether the AI features are worth upgrading your phone for and whether Apple plans on introducing an AI paywall. Then, you can make a more informed decision on whether it’s worth upgrading to use the AI-enhanced apps.

2. Performance and refresh rate matching

If we’re expecting the same chipset from the iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4, it’s fair to assume we can expect a similar level of performance from both devices. If that is the case, the iPhone SE 4 could be one of the best mid-range phones for gaming, capable of running demanding games such as Honkai Star Rail, Diablo Immortal, and other big hitters from the App Store. It could even potentially run AAA games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil: Village, both of which are playable on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

On gaming, another reason to hold out for the iPhone SE 4 is that we’re not anticipating a refresh rate increase from the iPhone 16 base model. Like last year’s iPhone 15, we’re only expecting a 60Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 16, with only the Pro and Pro Max models getting silky smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Given that the iPhone SE 4 is unlikely to launch with anything lower than 60Hz refresh rates, it doesn’t make sense to spend the extra money upgrading to an iPhone 16 if the on-screen action isn’t any smoother than with the SE 4.

3. Design similarities

With Apple reportedly scrapping the Touch ID button and increasing the iPhone SE 4’s display to just over six inches, next year’s SE 4 could look more like Apple’s series of flagship phones than ever before. There are even rumors that the SE 4 and iPhone 16 could utilize the same chassis, making their designs almost indistinguishable. If the compact design and Touch ID button put you off an SE before, the SE 4 makes for an even more tempting proposition.

This is all while there’s no meaningful change to the iPhone 16 base model’s design outside of the possible additions of a capture button and an action button. A capture button is a nice addition for keen amateur smartphone photographers, but if you’re not a happy snapper, it doesn’t really offer any extra value. There are also better Android options out there for keen photographers, with the best Xiaomi phones honing in on camera improvements over the last couple of years and often outdoing Apple’s flagships.

The action button is a bit more useful, as iPhone 15 Pro users can attest to, enabling you to use press-and-hold gestures to use your iPhone’s flashlight or to access the camera. However, it’s still not enough to sell us on an upgrade, and it’s quite possible both buttons could also feature on the iPhone SE 4.

4. Price

Last but not least, the pricing is the most obvious reason to go with the iPhone SE 4 over the iPhone 16. Apple’s SE phones sit in the mid-range price bracket, with the most expensive version of the iPhone SE 3 priced at $579 on release in 2022. That’s over $200 less than the iPhone 16’s anticipated $799 price point. Of course, the iPhone SE 4 is likely a little more expensive than its predecessor, though some rumors suggest that Apple is keen to keep the cost down to under $500 for the cheapest version of the mid-ranger. So, there isn’t much scope for anything more than a $70 increase on the $429 pricing of the most affordable SE 3.

As we’ve already covered, the iPhone SE 4 is reportedly coming with the same chipset and AI features as the iPhone 16. So, all you’re paying more for by going with the base model iPhone 16 is an additional 12MP ultrawide lens, the same as last year’s iPhone 15, a bigger battery, a couple of extra buttons, and, presumably, more RAM. Is that really worth an extra $200-$300? I’m not so sure, though I’m eager to try out both to see how they compare.

So, with all that in mind, do you think you’re more likely to go for the iPhone 16 or wait for the iPhone SE 4? Either way, you’ll have to decide soon, with the iPhone 16 rapidly approaching. Of course, there’s always the option to go for something entirely different, with the best Android phones offering stronger competition than ever in 2024, thanks to the OnePlus 12, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and others. Ultimately, it’s up to you.