As Halloween: The Game launches, Friday the 13th returns in Roblox

Asymmetric horror games are commonplace these days, with Halloween: The Game joining the roster. IllFonic's new title brandishes that lovable level of jank and scares that its most beloved project, Friday the 13th: The Game, managed to capture. With the game delisted in 2023 and its online services ending in 2025, Camp Crystal Lake is just a distant memory. Or so I thought, as this Roblox project aims to bring it back to life.

1981: The Game is a homage to everything IllFonic was going for when it launched Friday the 13th: The Game in 2017. From the cheesy characters to the over-the-top kills, Roblox developer 'nate' is giving the beloved horror game his own spin while retaining what players loved about it to begin with. Looking at their YouTube channel, the first videos mentioning the project were uploaded four years ago, with the initial chapter of developer diaries beginning in February 2022.

In May 2024, it officially became 1981: The Game rather than using Friday the 13th as its title. This upcoming Roblox horror game isn't just recreating the fun of being Jason Voorhees - or whatever 'nate' is choosing to call them here. Most of the survival mechanics you're familiar with are implemented, including fortifying doors and windows, driving vehicles, and using phones to alert local law enforcement. Better yet, you can play it right now.

From Friday, September 4, 2026, 1981: The Game is live for an entire week to experience its pre-alpha. Naturally, as it isn't finished, you can expect a few bugs and whatnot. However, having checked it out for myself, it's genuinely impressive just how spot-on this is to the original game. This time, it has the added benefit of a stable framerate.

But when does it release? Well, there's a bit of a mystery. There's no concrete launch date in place yet for 1981: The Game. When it does come out, I'm curious to see how long it stays available, as the copyright around the Friday the 13th franchise is famously messy.

The situation stems from a long-running legal battle over who controls different parts of the franchise. Original screenwriter Victor Miller successfully reclaimed the U.S. copyright to his original Friday the 13th screenplay. At the same time, Sean Cunningham's Horror, Inc. retains the franchise's trademarks and rights to later versions of Jason. That split ownership makes the series notoriously difficult to move forward with new projects.

That mess directly affected Friday the 13th: The Game. Gun Media and IllFonic stopped producing new content in 2018 due to legal uncertainty surrounding the franchise, so planned additions such as new Jason variants, counselors, and maps never made it into the game.

It makes 1981: The Game an interesting prospect. While it has moved away from the Friday the 13th name, there's no hiding where its inspiration comes from. The question is whether a fan project built around the same core ideas can survive where an officially licensed game ultimately couldn't. Friday the 13th may be stuck in a legal nightmare, but Jason has never been particularly good at staying dead.

You can play 1981: The Game here, and if you need some players to squad up with, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server.