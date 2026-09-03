Does this collaboration announcement mean Frontier is working on Planet Disney?

Buckle up, we've got a new theme park game coming in hot. Today, management sim vets Frontier announced a collab with the gigantic behemoth that is Disney, and I'm having a lot of fun speculating what type of game we'll get from the partnership.

Frontier Developments has "entered into an agreement with Disney", where the companies promise to develop and publish a game that "draw[s] on Disney's iconic portfolio of IP".

Given that Frontier is famous for its simulation games like the Jurassic World Evolution series, Planet Coaster, and Planet Zoo (and the relevant sequels coming soon), this tells me one thing: it's almost definitely going to be a Disney game focused on making our very own Disneyland and running it how we want.

Just imagine it. You went to your Disney theme park of choice and had a vision of running your own park. Hopefully, in the near future, we can! Maybe you want only princess-themed areas, or only the cute critters Disney comes up with, or if you're like me, you want to make an entire Nightmare Before Christmas world. Maybe it could be Goofy Land and feature the man himself and no one else. So many possibilities lie ahead.

Back in June, a post on the Frontier forums by a member of the team told players that a new 'Planet Game' is coming… while this could allude to the Disney-themed game, the recent news states we're getting the Disney title "as well as an unannounced Planet game currently in development", so even better news: we're getting two Planet sim games!