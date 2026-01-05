Fruit Battlegrounds tier list January 2026

Use our Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds tier list to find out which Devil Fruit is your strongest pick, and which ones you should leave to rot.

Fruit Battlegrounds tier list: A Roblox character in a PT shirt surrounded by four high ranking Devil Fruits on a slightly blurred background
If you want to know which Devil Fruit is the best of the bunch, our Fruit Battlegrounds tier list is here to help. We've ranked every fruit in the game to find out which you should aim for to dominate your enemies. Rubber may be Luffy's signature fruit, but is it really that good?

Fruit Battlegrounds tier list

Although rarity is usually a pretty good indicator of the viability of different fruits in combat, it's not always a one-to-one connection. Using our own testing and community feedback, we've ranked every fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds based on their power in a handy tier list for you.

Here's our Fruit Battlegrounds tier list:

Tier Fruit Battlegrounds fruit
S+ DarkXQuake, Dough V2, Okuchi, Ope V2, Soul
S Dough , Dragon V2, Flame V2, Ice V2, Impact, Leopard , Leopard V2, Light V2, Lightning, Nika, Ope, Venom
A Dragon, Love, Magma V2, Magnet, Phoenix, Quake, TS Rubber
B Ash, Falcon, Flame, Gravity, Light, Magma, Paw, Snow, String
C Bomb, Darkness, Gas, Ice, Rubber
D Barrier, Chop, Sand, Smoke

Fruit Battlegrounds tier list: A screenshot of rolling a Light fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds with a PT logo in the top right corner

What are the different Fruit Battlegrounds fruit types?

There are three different types of fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds - Paramecia, Logia, and Zoan. These categories, like the game itself, are based on One Piece, and they indicate the different abilities of the fruits.

Paramecia fruits give the user superhuman abilities like stretchy limbs or the ability to control gravity. Logia fruits, like Flame and Snow, are linked to elemental bodily transformations. Finally, Zoan fruits let the user transform into an animal, such as a leopard or a phoenix.

Fruit Battlegrounds Paramecia fruits

  • Barrier
  • Bomb
  • Chop
  • DarkXQuake (fusion)
  • Dough
  • Dough V2
  • Gravity
  • Love
  • Magnet
  • Ope
  • Ope V2
  • Paw
  • Quake
  • Rubber
  • Soul
  • String
  • TS Rubber
  • Venom
Fruit Battlegrounds Logia fruits

  • Ash
  • Darkness
  • DarkXQuake (fusion)
  • Flame
  • Flame V2
  • Gas
  • Ice
  • Ice V2
  • Light
  • Light V2
  • Lightning
  • Magma
  • Magma V2
  • Sand
  • Smoke
  • Snow

Fruit Battlegrounds Zoan fruits

  • Dragon
  • Dragon V2
  • Falcon
  • Leopard
  • Leopard V2
  • Nika
  • Okuchi
  • Phoenix

What is the rarest fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds?

The rarest fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds are in the Mythic rarity. There are currently ten fruits in this category.

