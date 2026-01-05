Fruit Battlegrounds tier list January 2026

If you want to know which Devil Fruit is the best of the bunch, our Fruit Battlegrounds tier list is here to help. We've ranked every fruit in the game to find out which you should aim for to dominate your enemies. Rubber may be Luffy's signature fruit, but is it really that good?

While you're here, make sure to stop by our Fruit Battlegrounds codes guide to stock up on gems before you set sail once more. You'll need a lot to gather all the strongest Devil Fruits.

Fruit Battlegrounds tier list

Although rarity is usually a pretty good indicator of the viability of different fruits in combat, it's not always a one-to-one connection. Using our own testing and community feedback, we've ranked every fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds based on their power in a handy tier list for you.

Here's our Fruit Battlegrounds tier list:

Tier Fruit Battlegrounds fruit S+ DarkXQuake, Dough V2, Okuchi, Ope V2, Soul S Dough , Dragon V2, Flame V2, Ice V2, Impact, Leopard , Leopard V2, Light V2, Lightning, Nika, Ope, Venom A Dragon, Love, Magma V2, Magnet, Phoenix, Quake, TS Rubber B Ash, Falcon, Flame, Gravity, Light, Magma, Paw, Snow, String C Bomb, Darkness, Gas, Ice, Rubber D Barrier, Chop, Sand, Smoke

What are the different Fruit Battlegrounds fruit types?

There are three different types of fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds - Paramecia, Logia, and Zoan. These categories, like the game itself, are based on One Piece, and they indicate the different abilities of the fruits.

Paramecia fruits give the user superhuman abilities like stretchy limbs or the ability to control gravity. Logia fruits, like Flame and Snow, are linked to elemental bodily transformations. Finally, Zoan fruits let the user transform into an animal, such as a leopard or a phoenix.

Fruit Battlegrounds Paramecia fruits

Barrier

Bomb

Chop

DarkXQuake (fusion)

Dough

Dough V2

Gravity

Love

Magnet

Ope

Ope V2

Paw

Quake

Rubber

Soul

String

TS Rubber

Venom

Fruit Battlegrounds Logia fruits

Ash

Darkness

DarkXQuake (fusion)

Flame

Flame V2

Gas

Ice

Ice V2

Light

Light V2

Lightning

Magma

Magma V2

Sand

Smoke

Snow

Fruit Battlegrounds Zoan fruits

Dragon

Dragon V2

Falcon

Leopard

Leopard V2

Nika

Okuchi

Phoenix

What is the rarest fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds?

The rarest fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds are in the Mythic rarity. There are currently ten fruits in this category.