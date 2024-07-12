We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Roblox hit Fruit Battlegrounds crosses huge milestone

Roblox’s Fruit Battlegrounds currently boasts an 88.46% positive rating and just under 700k likes, showing that the game is a great hit.

Fruit Battlegrounds milestone key art showing a strawhat facing off against a huge shirtless enemy with a big sword
Some Roblox games are meant for greatness, while others fade into the void of obscurity, only able to dream of reaching the success of hits like Blox Fruits and Jailbreak, which boast more than 36 billion and nearly seven billion visits, respectively. Well, while it may be a ways off those incredible numbers, the latest Fruit Battlegrounds milestone is pretty impressive in itself.

According to RoMonitor Stats, the One Piece-inspired Roblox game now has more than 500 million visits, which comes not long after Dress to Impress’ visits reached one billion, showing that there’s a strong variety in the popular games on the platform. Besides the great visits stat, Fruit Battlegrounds has an 88.46% approval rating, with 699,988 likes at the time of writing, in contrast to 91,334 dislikes. To make an already special occasion even better, the game also has more than 700k favorites.

For those unfamiliar with Fruit Battlegrounds, it’s an RPG and elemental battlegrounds-type game featuring a lot of inspiration from the popular anime and manga series One Piece. Just like the famed pirate IP, you can unlock and use a range of fruits to give yourself unique abilities as you explore and fight. Of course, if you need a helping hand, you can’t go wrong with our Fruit Battlegrounds codes list.

Milestones like this might become a bit more frequent following the introduction of new Roblox analytics tools, including economic and funnel. It’s designed to offer greater insights for developers regarding their in-game economies and what works for their players, showing what platform they’re from, and more. These tools even allow for benchmarking and KPI tracking, giving developers a better understanding of what they can do to attract new players or bring returning ones back.

Following the latest Fruit Battlegrounds milestones, we can’t wait to see which experience wins big next. Who knows, perhaps a Roblox horror game may go the distance. If you’re a frequent Roblox player, you might want to check out our Anime Defenders codes and Dress to Impress codes to get some freebies for the biggest games.

