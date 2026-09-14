Fruit Zombie Survival codes September 2026

Use our Fruit Zombie Survival codes to grab some free artifact crate rolls and increase your odds of defeating the oncoming horde. In this strange mixture of One Piece lore and post-apocalyptic zombie battles, your loadout is essential for lasting long enough to earn some sweet rewards.

We look for new Fruit Zombie Survival codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back the next time you're out of revives.

Here are all the new Fruit Zombie Survival codes:

w0w8kCCU - one artifact crate roll with guaranteed double luck (new!)

- one artifact crate roll with guaranteed double luck (new!) 1kDiscordGG - one artifact crate roll

- one artifact crate roll FiveKccU - 2.5k diamonds

- 2.5k diamonds Up5ndc0ming - one artifact crate roll

- one artifact crate roll VibeStarter - one revive

- one revive Disc0rd - 1.5k diamonds

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Fruit Zombie Survival codes?

Redeeming Fruit Zombie Survival codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Open Fruit Zombie Survival in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the slot and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free weekly roll in Fruit Zombie Survival?

The Fruit Zombie Survival dev, Vibed Games, offers a free weekly artifact roll to any player who joins the game's Roblox group. You can join the group by clicking here or pressing the Group Reward Free Roll button on the artifact chest menu. This will prompt you to join the group from within the game and grant you access to your freebie.

Is there a Fruit Zombie Survival Discord server?

Yes, there is a Fruit Zombie Survival Discord. You can click here to join the server, where you'll find all the latest game announcements, a channel to help you find a party, and a place to report any bugs that you encounter.

How do I get more Fruit Zombie Survival codes?

The easiest way to get more Fruit Zombie Survival codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server has a dedicated codes channel, but these don't always stay up to date as games get bigger, so let us take charge of finding and verifying codes for you. That way, you have more time to spend on fighting the endless armies of undead heading your way.