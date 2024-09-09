Just days before the game’s launch, 10:10 Games has announced a Funko Fusion KFC collaboration, adding a Pop! Vinyl version of Colonel Sanders to the character roster and offering real-world rewards. While Funko Fusion is an IP mash-up game, this is the first restaurant mascot to appear in the cast so far.

Although we Nintendo Switch gamers have to wait a little longer for the Funko Fusion release date, we can’t deny that Colonel Sanders wielding a chicken bucket-themed minigun has increased our hype tenfold. This Funko Fusion collab isn’t the first time the Colonel has entered the videogame space, with games like Genshin Impact holding brand tie-ins for in-game items in the past. And who can forget the KFC dating game?

Colonel Sanders appears in the base game in his iconic white suit, but KFC Rewards members in the United States can redeem two additional skins to make him look his finger-lickin’ best. Members can redeem the Chef Colonel Sanders skin immediately starting on Friday, September 13, and you can unlock the Mecha Colonel Sanders skin for just 250 points.

How do I redeem my exclusive Colonel Sanders skins?

To redeem your KFC Rewards club cosmetics, all you need to do is:

Sign up for free or sign in to your existing Rewards account at https://www.kfc.com/login

Go to the Rewards section and click ‘redeem’ next to the skins

Check your email address for a unique code

Enter the code on www.funkofusion.com/redeem and follow the instructions to unlock your limited-edition outfits

That's everything you need to know about the Funko Fusion KFC collab.