Gakuran codes July 2026

Tap into a wholesome JRPG with this game, although given how much the players fight, you might want some Gakuran codes to keep you going through the tough times. Seriously - we thought this was going to be chill Roblox fun, and now we're locked in a fistfight to the death? Hardly seems fair.

Anyway, at the moment, codes offer rerolls. This is handy if you want to reroll the stats that the game has given to you, including your height, ethnicity, and surname - after all, what good is an RPG if you're confined to only playing one character?

Here are all the new Gakuran codes:

GAKURAN - ten rerolls

- ten rerolls 15REROLLS - 15 rerolls

Gakuran isn't the only Roblox game that you can redeem freebies for. In fact, we have a whole bunch of Roblox codes you can pick up. Who needs Robux?

How do I redeem my Gakuran codes?

If you can work out how to launch the game, you're going to be fine when it comes to redeeming Gakuran codes. Unfortunately, you've got to make sure you've completed a few extra steps before you can.

Join the Gakuran community group and make sure you have five friends added on your account

After that, you can launch Gakuran in Roblox

Open the menu on the left side and hit 'codes'

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Gakuran codes?

As of right now, the developers haven't let us know when new codes will come out. That means it's up to their whims as to when we get freebies. It's not all bad news, though, as you can leave it up to us to hunt down more of them for you. Just bookmark this page and visit every so often to find out if there's been a new code drop, as we keep our lists very up-to-date.

Is there a Gakuran Discord server?

Yes, and you can join it here for a whole host of channels, including ones that allow you to chat with other players, which is pretty important for a game like Gakuran. There are also polls to answer, giveaways to participate in, news to receive, and art to post, so it seems like a good deal.