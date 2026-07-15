Game demos are making a comeback, and I'm here for it

I'm a '90s kid. That means I grew up during a time when demos came on discs, be it in your monthly PlayStation Magazine or along with a game that you bought. Demos continued to be the norm for a long time, well into the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox era, though it's fair to say that the trend died down over time, with many developers opting not to bother with a demo in the last decade.

However, if there's one thing that 2026, or perhaps the last 12 months, really, have taught me, it's that demos are on the rise once more, and it's only a good thing for everyone involved. I've got to be honest, I never really understood why they mostly disappeared, as, historically, demos were a great way to attract potential players.

Yes, I'm aware we live in the age of YouTube, where you can watch gameplay for pretty much anything you want - but that's not as special as experiencing the game for yourself, which demos allow you to do without spending money (well, mostly). While reviews and the like offer a look at the experience you get from a game, it's important to remember that they're entirely subjective. There's no better way to determine if a game is truly for you than by trying it for yourself.

I'm a prime example, as I can't stand Red Dead Redemption 2, a game heralded as an all-time great that managed to get its fair share of tens from critics, yet I can't gel with it. I would have known that had there been a demo available for the 2018 title, but there wasn't - I'm just lucky my pal wanted it, so he gave me the cash to go and get the new WWE game. Of course, Rockstar doesn't care; it got my money, so it's all gravy to the company - and it'll get even more of my money when Grand Theft Auto VI finally releases in November, but that's beside the point.

That's the problem, isn't it? While demos are a great way to attract new players, they can also confirm that they won't enjoy the game via a trial, and, therefore, the developer and publisher won't get money from that consumer - though it's worth pointing out that the likes of Steam offer a very good refund system. Luckily, it seems more and more triple-A companies are seeing the value in giving players the chance to test a game before buying it.

I have to give Capcom credit, for it's a company that has never shied away from letting potential players get a taste of a game before committing. The vast majority of Resident Evil games, including the recent remakes, Village, and Requiem, all had demos you could try, not to mention that its brand-new IP, Pragmata, also has one available. Capcom, this is just one of the reasons I love you.

Square Enix is another prime example of a triple-A company allowing you to try some games before purchase, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth featuring a demo on Switch 2, along with The Adventures of Elliot. Nintendo is also seemingly happy to let you try before you buy with select titles, though its demos sometimes don't appear until after release. Still, at least they're available.

It's worth pointing out that the smaller studios, particularly those in the cozy game space, also have a habit of handing out demos. A recent example is Moonlight Peaks, a game I personally love, despite not really being big into farming sims.

Ultimately, these days, demos are a bit of a green light, if you ask me; I instantly have more trust in a developer who is confident enough and has the respect to let consumers try a game before spending their hard-earned money on it. Luckily, they're steadily making a comeback, and I can only hope that more companies see the value in releasing a small trial either ahead of launch or after launch.

I have to admit, though, I'll always miss those demo discs that I grew up with - I actually still have a couple, including the Winter Releases 98 disc. Maybe I'll revisit it ahead of the new Spyro game next year. You know, for old times' sake.