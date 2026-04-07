Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, a new game based on 'House of the Dragon', just got announced and you can pre-register already

There are a pretty substantial number of Game of Thrones games out on the App Store these days, but get ready for a game inspired by the series' spin-off, House of the Dragon. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Games just announced Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, a free-to-play strategy mobile game coming soon to iOS and Android, and you can sign up for it right now to receive exclusive pre-registration rewards.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire will feature a slightly different look at the world of House of the Dragon. You play as a Valyrian descendant and dragon-hatcher, and you'll meet friends old and new as you battle against other players to build and maintain military dominance. The faces and voices of many of your favorite characters will be there to cheer you on as you go toe-to-toe with your neighbors, join alliances with strangers, and forge relationships to battle against environmental challenges.

Warner Bros. Games says that the game will blend classic strategy gameplay elements with a more accessible approach, so even if you haven't had much experience with strategy before, you should be able to make your way into the world with few issues. Plus, that's why you have friends to help! Dragons will shape a huge part of how well you do on the battlefield, so there'll be plenty of dragon game action, naturally - it's Game of Thrones: there's gonna be dragons.

As with any free mobile game, you'll need to be savvy about collecting rewards. Pre-registration rewards will feature a rare dragon, so you'll want to get in on that, alongside offering some free in-game currency to get your campaign off the ground. Head here to pre-register so you're not trailing dust. We're hoping that this will be one of the best mobile strategy games out there, so it'll pay to get freebies early on.

There are still some hazy details, as we don't have an exact release date for the game yet, and undoubtedly, there will be more intel to come as to which faces you can expect to see in the game, and some sneaky looks at more of the gameplay elements. When we know more, you'll know too, but for now, get ready to see Daemon and Rhaenyra on a phone screen near you.