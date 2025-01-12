If you were disappointed by the resolution to HBO’s adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, then Netmarble Games’ upcoming RPG could be for you. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad explores an uncovered slice of lore within the beloved fantasy world, bringing an original story to newcomers and hardcore fans alike. Now, you could get a chance to play it early in the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad beta.

The Game of Thrones: Kingsroad closed beta will begin on January 15, 2025, and run through until January 22, 2025. Sign ups to get a preview of the forthcoming action game are currently live, but are poised to end soon, so don’t pass up this cool opportunity. You can submit the relevant closed beta details through this form. Should you be granted entry to the closed beta, you can expect to explore the expansive open-world of Westeros, and engage in the game’s bloody melee combat.

With three classes to choose from, the Sellsword, Knight and Assassin, Netmarble Games describes its approach to battle as “completely manual combat”, giving you the autonomy to slice and dice your enemies in unique ways. It all looks very similar to The Witcher games, as dastardly foes and big gnarly beasties waiting to be conquered at every corner. You’ll meet some familiar faces along the way too, including the likes of Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and more across the Seven Kingdoms.

Set during season four of Game of Thrones, the new mobile game was first revealed at The Game Awards in December 2023. For you savvy fans out there, you may know that Kingsroad is also the title of the second ever episode of the show. Kingsroad is the longest stretch of highway in the entire land, with it taking over a month from the Royal Party to travel from King’s Landing to Winterfell. So, don’t expect to traverse it all quickly.

Another great thing about this closed beta is the sheer amount of places it’s available within, with Netmarble Games listing the following regions as participants: “United States of America, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Ukraine, Denmark, Ireland, Romania, Finland, Portugal, Greece, Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania.”

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is currently slated for iOS, Android, and PC. We’re surprised to see that the game isn’t on track for a release on other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S. Although, with a little luck, it might just crop up on the Nintendo Switch 2 down the line.

