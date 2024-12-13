New Game of Thrones RPG lets you change the fate of Westeros

The Game Awards is the gift that keeps on giving this year, serving as the platform at which Netmarble debuted its new mobile game, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, and it’s fair to say that we can’t wait to head back to Westeros, especially as this adventure takes place during season four, back when the show was at its peak, long before that dismal final season that most fans have pushed from their minds.

In this new mobile game, you get to play as an original character who happens to be, through happenstance, the heir of House Tyre, a small noble family who lives in the North. That’s right, it’s time to throw your hat into the political ring; why should you leave the fate of Westeros up to the Lannisters, Starks, Targaryeans, and Tyrells? Yes, some are definitely better than others, and as the Starks are also from the North, perhaps you get to form an alliance with the once proud house? At the very least, it’s best to buddy up with Jon Snow to be in the know about what’s happening at the Wall.

At the start of your adventure, you get to create your character and choose from one of three classes – sellsword, knight, and assassin – helping to fully immerse yourself in this iconic fantasy world as you embark on a brand-new adventure not seen in the show. Speaking on the new fantasy game, Netmarble CEO Young-sig Kwon says, “We believe Game of Thrones is a world rich with untold stories and adventures, and we’re pleased to bring Westeros to life in an exciting new way for gamers.”

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad release date window

Though The Game Awards gave us our first look at the game, we don’t have a set Game of Thrones: Kingsroad release date yet, though Netmarble has provided a 2025 launch window. We’ll keep an eye out for new information and let you know of any updates. It’s worth noting that while a mobile release is confirmed, the company has yet to determine other platforms.

If you want to go on other sprawling adventures while you wait to return to Westeros, we have some great choices in our list of the best mobile RPGs. You should also check out our games like The Witcher 3 guide, as that franchise shares some similarities with Game of Thrones.