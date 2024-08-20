We’re live at Gamescom 2024 and reporting on all the exciting reveals, news, and exclusives from one of the world’s biggest celebrations of gaming. We’re gearing up to hear from Geoff Keighley, who is set to discuss the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dune: Awakening, and Little Nightmares III, and with plenty of exciting surprises in store, we’ll be here to fill you in on all the latest.

Gamescom 2024 is held in Cologne, Germany, as a central hub and celebration for talent in the gaming industry, as well as the larger community. It’s home to Europe’s largest annual game show, and with bigger and better names in the industry making an appearance every year, the Opening Night Live showcase is the benchmark for what we can expect to see from this weekend.

If you couldn’t make it all the way to Cologne, you can check out all of the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night highlights below for all things mobile and Switch. There’ll be plenty more to sink your teeth into once the convention kicks off properly, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live.

How do I watch Gamescom 2024 ONL?

You can watch Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live from 6pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT on YouTube, Twitch, and the Gamescom website. Or, you can hang out with us and watch along on the video below.

Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live roundup

If you missed the Gamescom 2024 showcase, we’ll have all the reveals and exciting exclusives for Switch and mobile right here. We already know that Little Nightmares III is preparing to haunt our dreams once more, and we get a first look at Netflix Games’ Squid Game: Unleashed, so if you want to keep up to date with what’s on the horizon, this is the place to be.

There’s our roundup for Gamescom 2024 for all things Switch and mobile. Considering how we were all treated to some tasty gaming goodies in this year’s Opening Night Live showcase, if you want to get your hands on even more freebies, we have loads of Zenless Zone Zero codes and Wuthering Waves codes for you. Or, if Roblox codes are more your speed, we’ve got plenty of Blood Samurai 2 codes and Dress to Impress codes, too.