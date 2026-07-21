Konami and Tencent Games join "completely booked up" Gamescom 2026 roster

Gamescom 2026 is already shaping up to be huge, as the event has officially sold out all available space for exhibitors. The world's biggest gaming event is returning to Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 30, and it looks like attendees are in for one of the biggest shows yet. With major companies lining up to attend and plenty of new announcements planned, there's a lot to keep an eye out for.

After setting records last year, Gamescom's exhibition areas for 2026 are full. Demand from companies wanting to attend is higher than ever, with plans already being explored to expand the event further from 2027 onwards. The lineup continues to grow, with confirmed exhibitors including Konami, ARC Raiders developer Embark Studios, Level Infinite, NC, and free mobile game giants Tencent Games set to appear. Previously announced companies include Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Sega, Capcom, Bandai Namco, CD Projekt Red, and Electronic Arts.

Konami is bringing some of its biggest franchises to Gamescom 2026, with Silent Hill: Townfall taking the spotlight. A brand-new trailer will debut during Opening Night Live on August 25, according to Konami's latest statement. Visitors at the show can also step into an interactive Silent Hill: Townfall experience, try out Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, and check out a special Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 photo opportunity.

Beyond the big publishers, Gamescom 2026 will also shine a spotlight on smaller developers. Returning with support from IGN, a showcase for independent creators will give them a bigger platform to show off their titles. The event will feature plenty of community activities, including a cosplay contest, gaming panels, and the first European appearance of Games Done Quick, bringing speedrunning fans together in Cologne for the first time.

Speaking about this year's exhibition, director of Gamescom, Tim Endres, says the fact "that Gamescom is completely booked up is a strong signal for the entire industry. We only just expanded the area last year, so [we] are all the more pleased with the increasing demand. At the same time, we are continually developing Gamescom further and investing in new formats for fans and communities."

If you're staying home this year, then you can tune into Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley and Eefje 'sjokz' Depoortere on August 25. As always, you can expect new announcements, world premieres, and updates from across the industry. With the show floor already packed with developers and publishers, plus a massive digital audience expected to tune in, Gamescom 2026 is looking set to be one of the biggest celebrations of gaming yet.

Pocket Tactics will be attending this year's exhibition, so don't forget to join the Pocket Tactics Discord for the latest updates.