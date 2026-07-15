Gamescom Dev 2026 will look into the "perils and freedom" of creating Subnautica 2

The ocean can be your friend or foe, and that premise is taken to the max in Subnautica 2. Unknown Worlds' aquatic survival game launched earlier this year, with over four million copies sold. If you're curious about how it came to fruition, this year's Gamescom Dev 2026 panel is set to uncover what lurks beneath the waters.

Unknown Worlds creative director Anthony Gallegos will deliver the second keynote at Gamescom Dev 2026, titled 'The Perils and Freedom of Making a Sequel to Subnautica'. Drawing from his work on the sequel, Gallegos will discuss the challenges of evolving a beloved franchise, covering creative risks, player expectations, and the balance between innovation and the elements that made the original Subnautica so successful.

Subnautica takes place on the oceanic planet of 4546B, where you spend your days exploring vast underwater biomes, crafting equipment, and uncovering the mystery behind the Kharaa bacterium. Its blend of exploration, base building, and encounters with terrifying leviathan creatures helped establish it as a survival genre staple.

While the first entry has since been released on Nintendo Switch, there's no word on whether Subnautica 2 will join the Nintendo Switch 2's roster. For now, you can get your fill of spooky sea creatures on handheld gaming PCs or on Xbox.

The event will also introduce the Gamescom Dev Awards, celebrating creativity, innovation, and talent across the indie games scene. Awards will recognize achievements in categories including Visual Excellence, Most Innovative Game, Most Promising Game, Best Sound Design, Ambassador of the Year, and Excellence in Game Design.

Gamescom Dev 2026 will also shine a light on the changing world of game development with two new sessions. Gearbox Entertainment executive producer Fleur Marty will share advice on building stronger development teams in 'Be the Tank: The Leadership Dev Teams Deserve'. Creative Assembly R&D director Duygu Cakmak will also look at the growing role of AI in game creation, discussing how studios can use coding tools while avoiding potential risks.

Additional speakers, sessions, and program updates for Gamescom Dev 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the event, which takes place from August 23-25 at the Confex Center in Cologne, Germany.

If you're in the mood for a deep-sea dive, then our list of the best ocean games is worth jumping into. You can also check out our Subnautica: Below Zero review, too.