Every announcement from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

We've rounded up every announcement from Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, including trailers, release dates, and more details.

Grace Ashcroft from Resident Evil 9 on the Gamescom stage
The Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase kicked off the massive, five-day gaming conference in Cologne, Germany, bringing the action to your very own living room. With hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, there's something for everyone at this event.

Last year's show brought us new trailers for Black Ops 6, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and Borderlands 4, as well as featured spots for some of our favorite gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. We already know that Zenless Zone Zero and Aston Martin have an exclusive pop-up planned for the event, so it's a great time to be a gacha fan.

Where can I watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase?

If you missed the livestream, you can catch up on the showcase on the official Gamescom YouTube channel, or in the video below.

Every Gamescom Opening Night Live announcement

Here's a run-down of everything new we saw during Gamescom 2025's ONL showcase:

Hollow Night Silksong

Geoff Keighley confirmed that Silksong is, in fact, real, showing off new gameplay footage for the first time since its initial trailer. Team Cherry is holding a special stream later in the week to reveal even more information, and Gamescom guests can play the demo at the Nintendo and Xbox booths.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

We got another look at the latest CoD game, which is set in 2035, and a release date - November 14, 2025. We can't wait to drop back into Zombies! In a "bold change" for the series, Black Ops 7 features a co-op campaign that you can enjoy solo or with up to three friends.

  • Lords of the Fallen 2 - PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime

The award-winning Soulslike, Sekiro, is getting its own anime adaptation on Crunchyroll.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Finally, a new Lego Batman game! Featuring gadgets, bad guys, and Matt Berry as Bane, we're ready to go on this new bricky adventure in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Warhammer: Dawn of War IV

The long-awaited sequel to the fan-favorite Warhammer series, Dawn of War IV is coming in 2026 to PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV

Yep, you read that right. Capcom and Square Enix have come together to put Chocobos and other recognizable Final Fantasy characters into Monster Hunter Wilds, and the collaboration goes both ways! The Monster Hunter update is due in late September 2025, and FFXIV's is due in October.

  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword - PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5
Arknights: Endfield

We saw a new trailer for Arknights: Endfield, the upcoming sequel to the massively popular mobile gacha game.

  • Europa Universalis V - PC
  • Void Breaker - PC and Xbox Game Pass, out now
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

We saw a new trailer for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, the action game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms on September 5, 2025.

Fallout season 2

The Amazon Prime team screened the teaser trailer for the second season of Fallout as a world premiere. The season starts on December 17, 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Indy's story isn't over yet, as he travels to Rome to investigate an ancient cult. Oh, and the full game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026!

  • Deadpool VR - Meta Quest 3 and 3S, November 2025
  • World of Tanks 2.0 update
  • John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Death by Scrolling

From the creator of the Monkey Island series, Death by Scrolling is an autoscrolling roguelike with retro pixel art. You can wishlist it now on Steam.

Zero Parades

Years after Disco Elysium and after a bunch of staff changes, ZA/UM is back with a new CRPG with a touch of espionage.

Neverness to Everness

Is that a husbando we see? Hotta Studios' upcoming GTA-style gacha got a new trailer, reminding everyone to go and pre-register on the official website.

Unbeatable

This radical, political rhythm game is finally coming to PC, Xbox, and PS5 on November 6, 2025. I hope it comes to Switch!

Honor of Kings: World

We got a fresh look at the open-world RPG spin-off of Honor of Kings, and it looks suitably epic.

  • Delta Force - free to play today on Xbox Series X|S and PS5
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 - Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC
Cinder City

Set in Seoul, South Korea, NCSoft's Cinder City blends MMO shooter action with a fast, detailed open world. Plus, there are mechs everywhere. We're not sure of the platforms just yet, but it'll likely launch on PC.

Time Takers

Also from NCSoft, Time Takers is a wacky survival shooter where you play as the deceased, taken from their time periods and placed in an intense battle arena.

  • Silent Hill f - September 25, 2025, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S
  • La Divina Commedia - PC
Cronos: The New Dawn

Touted as a fresh take on survival horror, Cronos: The New Dawn sees you play as the Traveler, a faceless, armored protagonist shifting between the present and the future. Of course, Gamescom took things up a notch and brought out someone dressed as the Traveler onto the stage for an added splash of drama. It's out on Nintendo Switch 2 and a range of other platforms on September 5, 2025.

The Outer Worlds 2

Ben Schwartz cosplayed an Obsidian developer to show us a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2, showing off the game's various companions. The trailer was quick to assure us that no, you can't sleep with them.

  • Inzoi: Island Getaway free DLC out August 20, 2025
Fate Trigger

In an action-packed new trailer for Fate Trigger, we found out that it's hitting early access in Q1 of 2026.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Netmarble revealed a new trailer for the open-world RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, alongside opening registration for the anime game's first global closed beta test. You can sign up to take part on the official website, but the actual CBT period is still unknown.

Based on the popular anime and manga, The Seven Deadly Sins, this new RPG lets you battle fearsome monsters, explore underwater environments, and complete puzzles across Britannia. The game is set to launch across mobile, PC via Steam, and PS5, but The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin release date eludes us still.

  • Moonlighter 2 - October 23, 2025, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam
  • Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 - October 21, 2025, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S
  • Enshrouded - out now on PC
  • Age of Empires 4 comes to PS5 on November 4, 2025
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Legacies of the Force story DLC
Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven

Somehow, the lamb has returned. Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven is a 'massive paid DLC' coming to the cult simulator in early 2026, and it seems to focus on cold weather and woolly friends.

  • World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion - 2026 for PC
Project Spectrum

This PvEvP (that's what Geoff said, don't quote us) tactical shooter from Team Jade, the devs behind Delta Force, tasks you with taking on monsters, enemies, and your own sanity. It's giving CoD mixed with Resident Evil, and a bit of the Amnesia franchise.

World of Tanks: Heat

Did someone ask for more tanks? Well, you can take these ones on the go with you, as World of Tanks: Heat is specifically made for Steam Deck.

  • Ghost of Yotei - October 2, 2025 on PS5
  • Ghost of Yotei: Legends - free DLC for Ghost of Yotei, co-op multiplayer action
Resident Evil: Requiem

Capcom treated us to a deeper look at Grace Ashcroft's tragic backstory and her relationship with her mother, the iconic Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak. It's coming out in February 2026, but we wish it would get here sooner.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Following Black Myth: Wukong's massive success, the team is back with an all-new entry in the ARPG series, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, following another aspect of Ancient Chinese mythology.

That's it for our Gamescom ONL round-up. Sam from Pocket Tactics is on the ground in Cologne and will be bringing us the latest news from the event throughout this week, so stay tuned. Why not hop into our brand-new Discord server to discuss your favorite announcements?

