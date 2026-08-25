Every announcement from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026

We're all tuned in to the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 show, which starts the huge convention over in Germany with a bang. We've collected all the announcements for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and mobile games below so you can see what's coming in the future.

In previous years, we've seen announcements for gacha games like Ananta (formerly Project Mugen), Hollow Knight Silksong, horror games including Resident Evil: Requiem, and many more - on top of early looks at TV shows such as Fallout's season 2. Needless to say, our hopes are high for 2026.

Where can I watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 showcase?

Here's the live show on YouTube, which you can watch along with. The stream will stay up, so if you miss the show on August 25, you can still see all the announcements.

Every Gamescom Opening Night Live announcement

Below, we list every announcement for mobile and Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2) titles.

Nodus Fall

A brand new Hoyoverse title is coming that has real Elden Ring energy. It's a totally different style from the company's other games, and it's stuffed with dragons, monsters, and plenty of different areas to explore. Platforms are currently not confirmed, but as other Hoyoverse games are on mobile, this may be too.

Ananta

Finally, we have an Ananta release date! The game releases January 15, 2027, on mobile, PC, and PlayStation 5. You can drive, skate, and fly around a whole new city while using many different fighting styles, all while dealing with going viral as Yeet Master.

Sea of Remnants

The pirate-themed game Sea of Remnants is coming to mobile (along with PC and consoles) in 2027. You can pre-register now on the official site, so you can keep up with all the information on the turn-based title.

Mega Man: Dual Override

We got a fresh look at what's coming in the new Mega Man game, including Twinkle Girl, a newly added character. There's also a Mega Man-themed skin coming to Pragmata. The game is coming to Switch and Switch 2.

Rayman Legends Retold

A fresh trailer showed more of what's coming in Rayman's latest game, releasing on October 1 on Nintendo Switch 2. The trailer also had a cover of the Macarena, which is now stuck in our heads.

1001 Threads of Mizan

1001 Threads of Mizan, a game based on the 1001 Nights story, filled with flying carpets and gigantic monsters, comes to Nintendo Switch 2. There's currently no release date, but a demo is live at Gamescom.

Silver Palace

Gacha game Silver Palace got a new trailer, showing off more gameplay, characters, and what to expect. It comes to mobile as well as PlayStation and PC.

Monster Hunter Outlanders

You can now pre-register for Outlanders ahead of its release on iOS and Android in the future. It's by TiMi Studios, using the Capcom license, and brings the classic monster hunting formula to mobile.

Hitman World of Assassination

Agent 47 gets a new mission as a free DLC starring the one and only Snoop Dogg, going live between August 27 and September 26, 2026. You can play on mobile, Switch, and Switch 2.

Petit Planet

Another upcoming Hoyoverse - albeit very different to Nodus Fall - is Petit Planet. The latest trailer at Gamescom showed more of the social side of the game, along with outfits we can get, and some seasonal weather changes. It releases in winter 2026, so not long to wait!

Mewgenics

Ever wanted to play a tactical roguelike RPG featuring cats that you breed together? Well, now you can, as Mewgenics launches on Switch 2 on September 8.

Alien: Fireteam Elite 2

Wahey, some space horror is on the way as Alien: Fireteam Elite 2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2, along with all other major consoles, on September 29, 2026.

Stage Tour

Do you miss Guitar Hero? Then you're going to want to get Stage Tour on Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases in 2026. You can also get a drum set, guitar, and a mic as official hardware to use with the game.

Crazy Taxi World Tour

Zooming onto Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027 is the new Crazy Taxi game, which has a closed network test going live very soon. You can sign up for it now.

Turok Origins

Turok Origins comes to Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2027, bringing playable prehistoric settings to the handheld. Face off against dinosaurs and aliens as they threaten to destroy humanity.

LEGO Skylines

That's right! Creators of Cities Skylines are making a LEGO building game! Take your bricks to new heights and make an entire city with people living in it… made of LEGO, of course. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it is confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2.

Roco Kingdom

A cute, open-world RPG in classic animated style revitalises the Roco Kingdom franchise with a new release. There's a beta test going live on October 27. The game will release on iOS and Android in the future, along with PC and PlayStation.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

We got a new look at the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Revelation, which comes to Switch 2 - and all other major consoles - in Spring 2027. The trailer shows off new characters, enemies, and weapons we can meet and use in the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A FREE upgrade is coming for all owners of the game, which revamps a lot of the gameplay and makes it all look very shiny and brand new. There's also a new DLC coming out in 2027, called Songs of the Past, which is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The past two DLC's are also now free for those who own the base game.

There we go - every announcement for Nintendo Switch and mobile titles at Gamescom 2026! The Pocket Tactics team is on the ground at the show, so if you want to ask anything, hop into our Discord server to get in touch!