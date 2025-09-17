GameSir G7 Pro review - an excellent Xbox-style controller missing one feature

Verdict The GameSir G7 Pro is another slam dunk for one of the slickest mobile and PC accessory companies around. Evolving off the Cyclone 2, the G7 Pro brings premium features to the table, with satisfying Micro Switch buttons, TMR sticks, and superb build quality to wield. Supporting iPhones and Android devices alongside Xbox and PC is great, but we wish Nintendo Switch 2 support was available too. It's almost a perfect offering for GameSir. Pros Ample features at a great price point

Not every accessory is to my taste aesthetically, but more often than not, GameSir hits it out of the park. When it comes to mobile gaming accessories or alternatives to handheld PC controllers, I usually call upon my Cyclone 2 to get the job done. Joining it is the GameSir G7 Pro, a brand-new option that walks the line between affordability and pro-level pricing. I've been using it for a few weeks now, and it's almost perfect.

If you haven't used or encountered a GameSir controller before, here's the lowdown. The company typically uses the Xbox Series form-factor, but with the ability to play on your iPhone or Android device, alongside your PC and Xbox console. Oddly enough, I've never been a huge fan of Microsoft's official accessory. It feels cheap in comparison to the PS5's DualSense or the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller. Yet, GameSir's iterations of this familiar design usually hit different.

The GameSir G7 Pro eliminates pretty much everything I dislike about Microsoft's controller. The paddles are textured, the pad is hefty without being too weighty, it looks the part, and it has some of the best surface buttons out there. Similar to the Cyclone 2, the G7 Pro sports Micro Switch ABXY buttons. It's an aspect I wish more of mobile controllers would employ, or better yet, Sony would take a few notes from. Think of it like typing on a buttery mechanical keyboard, but each tap of a button resonates that oh-so-satisfying click.

It doesn't just feel great to the touch, but this tactile addition aids the overall sense of responsiveness. This extends to the D-Pad, which uses the same hardware to make each gadget press in The Finals or callout in Rematch bliss to execute. Better yet, the D-Pad is interchangeable, as GameSir provides a PlayStation and Xbox Elite-style option to use. I personally opt for the PS5 adjacent option, as I find it way too easy to input the wrong direction on the Xbox version.

Skill issue? Maybe. Either way, it's a feature that you normally have to pay top dollar for. Controllers like the Nacon Revolution Pro 5 or Victrix Pro BFG target the $150 mark, while the G7 Pro settles for $79.99/£89.99. Is that still expensive? It isn't exactly cheap, but if you're in the market to splash a little extra cash, it's certainly easier on your wallet than most options. Beyond the price and Micro Switch buttons, you'll find Mag-Res TMR sticks to guide you.

In most controllers, you can find potentiometer-based sticks. These rely on a resistor and immediate physical contact between an arm and the potentiometers to determine how you move in-game. Hall Effect and TMR sticks opt for magnets instead, measuring exact differences in the controller's electrical voltage. It sounds very fancy, I know, but in casual gaming, you probably wouldn't see the difference. However, if you're an FPS game fiend like me, accuracy is paramount.

The TMR sticks here aren't stiff like a DualSense or Xbox Series pad. You can easily wiggle them around with little force. Because of this freedom, each input and aim at your enemy requires marksman-like focus. It can be disorienting at first, especially when you're calibrating your sensitivity to find the sweet spot. Once that initial wave of confusion fades away, it's immensely satisfying to use the G7 Pro in competitive play.

I won't claim it's making me better or anything, but I will say it makes it easier to lock in and snatch those Cash Out stations in The Finals. Combine this G7's accompanying software to toggle the 1,000Hz polling rate, and you're cooking with some serious precision. Speaking of the software, GameSir's Nexus hub is easy to install and lets you fine-tune the G7 Pro's settings further. I've been using it on Asus ROG Ally Z1e with no issues. Connecting to my ROG Ally or mobile is one of my favorite highlights, actually.

Why? Because after trying plenty of controllers for Pocket Tactics, this is often the downfall of a controller. I'm glad that isn't the case here, though. Whether it's through Bluetooth or using the dongle provided, the connection is fast and seamless. I also dig the charging stand that comes bundled with it. It houses the USB-A dongle underneath and sits on my desk without looking out of place.

If there's one aspect where this controller drops the ball, it's the lack of Nintendo Switch 2 support. Because of GameSir's approach to making Xbox-licensed controllers, I get why it isn't here. I believe the Nintendo Switch 2 is crying out for a controller of this style. Sure, the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2, PDP Afterglow Wave, and EasySMX S10 attempt to fill this gap. Even the GameSir Nova Lite, a budget-friendly pad, dips its toes into this space.

I'm hoping this can change, because if GameSir drops a G7 Pro controller for the Switch 2, then we're cooking. Considering this is the only true negative I'm highlighting, it speaks to how great the G7 Pro is.

