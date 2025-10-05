The Nintendo Switch 2 is barely four months old, which means the console's accessory options are still growing. I tend to prefer playing with a controller, using the handheld's kickstand to lock in on the action wherever I may be. Lately, I'm alternating between two options: the GameSir Nova Lite and the Gioteck WX5+. Not only are they decent enough to keep me using them, but they hardly break the bank either.

I've been testing several different Nintendo Switch controllers since the console's launch. Some of them are excellent, like the EasySMX S10 or the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C. Others aren't even worth mentioning, but that's not the case for the latest offerings from GameSir and Gioteck. The Gioteck WX5+ is specifically designed for the Switch 2, and while it may feel light to the touch, it doesn't mean it delivers a cheap experience.

I'm a big fan of its textured paddles and comfortable form-factor. It's a lot closer to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller aesthetically, giving it a sense of familiarity. During my time putting together my Star Wars Outlaws review, the WX5+ had no issues stepping up to ensure gunfights were smooth and feedback felt responsive with its onboard vibration. However, what really impresses me with this controller is connecting it to the Switch 2.

For a lot of Switch 2 controllers, connectivity can be a huge hassle. Most require dongles or multiple steps to ensure it pairs with the handheld. The WX5+ connects exceptionally fast over Bluetooth, leaving my USB-C cables or dongles on the sidelines. This alone is a big plus, especially if you're Switch 2 is tucked away in an entertainment stand or a neat desktop setup. Visually, the Splatoon-style paint drops aren't exactly to my taste, but it's from a bad-looking accessory. It's a harmless design.

Elsewhere, I really dig the GameSir Nova Lite. It's heavier to pick up than Gioteck's controller, but not by much. Like most GameSir products targeting the Nintendo Switch 2 or other handhelds such as the Steam Deck, the Nova Lite opts for an Xbox-style design. Flared triggers are here too, making it a boon for shooters. The minimalist design of a block of color is more to my liking, and the blue variant is definitely a good piece of eye candy.

Both controllers come equipped with hall-effect sticks, but tackle the triggers in different ways. The WXS5+ double downs with hall-effect triggers, while the Nova Lite settles for precision-tuned hardware instead. Hall-effect sticks are quickly becoming the standard in most third-party offerings, as their magnet-based design brings a level of precision I personally prefer over standard potentiometer-based sticks.

It isn't the Nintendo Switch 2 these controllers work with, either. You can easily pair them with a handheld PC, which in my case is the Asus ROG Ally Z1e. Connection requires a tad more setup than Nintendo's console does, but it isn't off-putting. However, I will add that I did face some initial issues pairing the Nova Lite with my Switch 2. At first, incorrect inputs and infrequent disconnects hindered my experience.

After reaching out to GameSir for support, I want to note that it is a rare issue and is easily rectified with guidance from the controller's instruction manual. The Nova Lite is also housed in a sturdy carry case that can accommodate the USB-A dongle, too. In terms of getting your hands on either controller, the Nova Lite is widely available. Sadly, the WX5+ is a tad harder to get outside of Amazon UK, but you can go directly to Gioteck's website to get it for other regions.

Gioteck has been there since my days of quickscoping on Rust in Modern Warfare 2. The Gioteck EX-01 Bluetooth headset still brings me fond memories, quickly becoming my primary method of chatting with friends on the PlayStation 3. Looking back on it now, I cringe a little, thinking of myself sitting on a beanbag gaming chair with this very late 2000s earpiece-style accessory sitting on my ear. GameSir, on the other hand, is a little younger, getting off the ground five years after Gioteck in 2013. Nevertheless, I've come to expect reliable products from either of these companies.

Whether it's my GameSir G7 Pro review or my hours of FPS game carnage with the underrated Gioteck VX4 controller, there's a level of pedigree they bring to affordable tech. If you're looking for a new controller that'll leave you enough cash for some new Switch games, I highly recommend giving either of these a try.