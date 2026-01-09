Turn your iPhone or Android into a Game Boy for under $35 with the new GameSir Pocket Taco controller

If you're a retro gamer looking for the perfect accessory to recreate that feeling of playing your Game Boy on your iPhone or Android, you need to check out the new GameSir Pocket Taco. This nifty little controller turns your phone into a bona fide retro handheld just by clipping it on, and better still, it's not going to break the bank.

For those who don't know, GameSir is responsible for some of the best phone controllers and Switch controllers on the market, offering high-quality devices that don't cost the earth. However, this is something a little bit different. GameSir controllers, much like their Backbone and Razer equivalents, are usually designed for horizontal gaming, but, given this is an homage to the iconic Nintendo handheld, the Pocket Taco is all about the vertical form factor.

In terms of design, the Pocket Taco is pretty compact and weighs just 62.2g, making it ideal for gaming on the go. It shares its color palette with the original Game Boy, with a largely grey design accentuated by some red face buttons. It's not all authentic to the inspiration, though, with shoulder triggers on each side of the controller. Still, that might be for the best, as while I love the layout of the Game Boy, the lack of buttons could be a nuisance if you're looking to play some of the top picks from our guide to the best mobile games, as well as your nostalgic go-tos.

The GameSir Pocket Taco is now available to preorder via the brand's official site for $34.99 / £27.99. You will have a little while to wait to try it out for yourself, though, with shipping not kicking off until March 15. Still, at least that gives you plenty of time to decide which of your favorite retro games to download and install first.

It's also worth mentioning that the Pocket Taco packs its own 600 mAh battery, so you don't have to worry about putting more strain on your phone's battery when you're using it. In fact, the controller features a hollow-bottom design, so you can juice your device without having to stop playing. I'll take that over pass-through charging any day.