Gamesir Pocket Taco review - a novelty for retro fans, but it's not for everyone

Verdict The Gamesir Pocket Taco is a cute controller that resembles the beloved Nintendo Game Boy and is a fun way to enjoy some of your favorite retro games. It comes with a neat little case, holds a decent charge, and the buttons are highly responsive, making it a worthwhile accessory for mobile gamers. Pros Good price

Game Boy aesthetic

Decent charge Cons Triggers close together

Feels cheap

Limited use

It should come as no surprise that I enjoy playing mobile games; I'd be in the wrong profession if I didn't, so it also shouldn't be a shock that I'm a sucker for a nice gaming controller that I can use to enjoy things on the small screen. I've had the pleasure of reviewing numerous gamepads over the years, with one brand consistently being at the forefront of my mind due to just how good its gaming accessories are, and that's Gamesir.

I still weep for my fallen Gamesir X3 and hope to get a replacement soon, because I sorely miss it when settling in for a long phone session, particularly when playing games via Xbox Cloud. Still, while I continue my search for a new controller to fill that void, another Gamesir accessory has landed in my lap: the Gamesir Pocket Taco. It just might be the cutest gamepad I've ever come across, and I've seen plenty of those in my time.

Immediately, the pull is the design, as it resembles the bottom half of the handheld we have to thank for many of the fantastic consoles we've seen over the years, and that's the Nintendo Game Boy. The color pattern I have even matches the 1989 hardware, boasting a grey finish with purple buttons. Clipping this thing to the bottom of my phone genuinely makes me feel as though I'm holding a Game Boy.

However, there are a couple of differences, namely, the inclusion of four triggers and two extra buttons, X and Y. Considering how controllers are today and how many buttons you generally need to play some of the best mobile games with a gamepad, these are a welcome addition.

Though you shouldn't expect the Gamesir Pocket Taco to become your main mobile gaming controller, as while it's good for some of the retro games and vertical titles that allow you to use a gamepad, not every game is compatible with it, nor is it necessarily the best option even when it is - it would be a nightmare to try and run around in a game like Tomb Raider (2013), for example, when you have no analog stick to control the camera.

I really like that there is a gap at the bottom of the controller, so you can charge your phone while you're playing. Better still, if it's the Pocket Taco that's running on empty, you can always plug its cable in to stay in the action. Basically, you can keep the party going for as long as you want, thanks to easy accessibility to the charge ports on both your phone and gamepad. The Gamesir Pocket Taco holds its charge, with roughly 30 hours of game time before I needed to juice it up. As I mentioned, you can do this while playing, so you don't need to step away from the action if you want to keep going.

Beyond the neat design, decent battery life, and easy connectivity, another thing I like about the Gamesir Pocket Taco is that it comes with a small case in the box, which the controller slips into nicely, with a little gap so you can charge it after you put it away.

If I can take a moment to look at the buttons specifically, they all respond incredibly well, instantly springing back without catching, being stiff, or, worst of all, getting stuck. I'm also a fan of the placement of the triggers along the top of the back of the gamepad, as that's where your fingers naturally rest when using the Pocket Taco, ensuring you don't need to go out of your way to hit the buttons. However, the caveat is that L1 and L2 are right next to each other, as are R1 and R2, and, since the '2' buttons are pretty small, it can be a pain to hit them.

Admittedly, the Gamesir Pocket Taco does feel cheap to the touch, but considering its low price point, this isn't something of concern, as it's not going to offer the same premium feel you get from a $100 controller.

Overall, the Gamesir Pocket Taco is a neat little controller that won't win any awards but also won't break the bank. It's a nice little novelty that not only reminds me of the old days of gaming but also serves as a fun way to enjoy some of my favorite retro games on my cell phone.