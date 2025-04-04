GameSir Super Nova review - the last gaming controller you’ll ever need

Verdict The GameSir Super Nova is at its best when you have multiple platforms to use it on, but if you do, it’s a fantastic controller that offers premium features at a very budget-friendly price. Sleek design meets great performance, making for a supernova-worthy product. Pros Packed with excellent features

Sleek design at a budget price

Included dock makes it easy to charge Cons Need multiple devices to get the most out of it

GameSir has long been a favorite of mine when it comes to controllers. The brand’s ridiculously competitive prices make the consistently high-quality products even better, and while some peripherals are more impressive than others, it’s safe to say it’s a standout in the market. At first glance, the GameSir Super Nova seems like another excellent controller to add to my growing collection, but in reality, it’s become a mainstay on my desk and likely the best device the company has ever created.

That’s certainly high praise from me, someone who has always thought of GameSir as offering the best mobile controllers around. Whether you’re upgrading to the best gaming phone each year or you’re sticking with the best budget phones, GameSir offers some must-have peripherals for your device, and the Super Nova may just be the one to beat.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At Pocket Tactics, our experts spend days testing games, phones, tech, and services. We always share honest opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

Your first look at the GameSir Super Nova, despite my compliments already, may be underwhelming. At a quick glance, the controller seems similar to what you’d expect from other GameSir devices (or perhaps even other controllers), but it’s not that simple. Sleek RGB lights sit between the grip and the main face of the controller, and much of what Super Nova offers is internal rather than external.

While it does have the neat party trick of having a swappable faceplate for easy customization, it’s not massive. Instead, for just $49.99 / £49.99, you’re getting a multi-device controller that has a charging dock, Hall Effect sticks and triggers, as well as two back paddle buttons and a 1,000Hz polling rate on PC.

To put that into perspective, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, which offers similar features but more back buttons, no Bluetooth, and no charging dock, will set you back $199.99. It’s seriously impressive that GameSir has managed to pack the Super Nova with so many must-have features without making it ludicrously expensive.

That doesn’t matter, of course, if the controller isn’t any good to use. Fortunately, that’s not the case here. The GameSir Super Nova’s textured grip keeps it comfortable to hold, and it strikes a strong balance in weight – not too light that it feels cheap, but not too heavy that it’s hard to carry around. The sticks feel smooth to push around, and while the front seems cluttered with buttons, it looks fantastic on my desk.

The face buttons and the D-pad also bounce back with a nice responsiveness, and while I wish they were clicky microswitch buttons, I can’t complain at the price point here. At the back are the two paddles that sit comfortably underneath your fingers, while there’s also a large switch that is, admittedly, hard to use but can connect you between 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired modes.

That means you can switch between your PC or your mobile device with the flick of a switch and go from playing some of the best action games on PC to diving into roguelike games on your Android or iPhone. That’s where the GameSir Super Nova shines, being an all-around platform peripheral that feels excellent to use regardless of the platform you’re on.

The design of the GameSir Super Nova makes it a brilliant controller to use, and the ease of charging with the dock makes me more likely to use it over any other device. I love how the dock also acts as a slot for the 2.4GHz USB connector instead of taking up multiple slots on your PC.

Admittedly, I still prefer playing the best mobile games with a mobile controller that snaps onto either side of your phone – like the Backbone One, Razer Kishi line, or even GameSir’s own G8 Galileo. I still think the GameSir Super Nova is one of my favorite peripherals coming from the company, but I find you get the best use out of it if you like playing on multiple platforms. Fortunately, it works alongside a lot of the best handheld consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, but I couldn’t test this as I’m waiting for my Switch 2 pre-orders to come through.

In summary, the GameSir Super Nova is an outstanding controller. Its impressive charging dock, sleek design, exceptional Hall Effect sticks and triggers, and multi-platform compatibility for just $49.99 are truly remarkable. I hope it inspires competitors to create similar high-quality peripherals at more affordable prices, even if you need multiple platforms to truly get your worth out of it.

That’s our full GameSir Super Nova review for you, and whether you’re playing the best Android games or taking on Apple Arcade with our favorite iPhone games, you’re in for an absolute blast with GameSir’s newest controller.