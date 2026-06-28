Jet off to these video game hotels with the Pocket Tactics travel guide

I don't know about you, but sometimes when I'm playing video games, I get green with envy of the settings my character visits. Whether it's the picturesque Costa del Sol region of Spain in Final Fantasy VII, the luxury of Hitman's Himmanpan Hotel, or the dark beauty of the more horrifying locations like Resi 9's Wrenwood Hotel, I'm always lusting after a trip. I decided that if I couldn't really visit Wuhu Island, I could at least attempt to do some math. How much would it cost to book a trip at these hotels, say between July 6 and 12? Find out the ranking below of seven famous video game vacation destinations with our travel guide.

It's worth noting that these numbers are pretty approximate. A month before the hypothetical travel week, I compared the pricing of hotels of similar standards to their fictional counterparts, including their locations, which, in some cases, I also had to guess. I'll explain each one as I go, but let's get into the travel guide and find out where we're headed on our (mental) vacation.

7. Final Fantasy VII's Johnny's Seaside Inn

Price: free (ish)

The cheapest of the lot would no doubt be the most unconventional of them all. In Final Fantasy VII, you're turned away from not one, but two expensive-looking hotels - The Royal Coast, which boasts both a pool and a sea view, and Costa del Sol Resort, which looks smaller but is in the same area. These would set our main characters - and hypothetically us - back a pretty penny, as a hotel in this region costs about $200 a night in July.

Luckily, as it happens, our friend Johnny has a small seaside shack and will let you stay in it for free for the night. Well, free-ish, because this place is a shambles, and in order to actually stay there, Johnny demands Cloud and the gang help him fix his boiler. So, assuming you're a pal of his, you're looking at the small price of helping a friend, I guess.

Johnny's Seaside Inn is in a more shady area of town, as it's in the re-development district, but if you're not a friend of Johnny's and would prefer to book somewhere that isn't falling down, then a similar (but less rundown) shack on AirBnB would cost about 50 bucks a night.

6. Pokémon Legends Z-A's Hotel Z

Price: $90/night

For a Parisian hotel, Hotel Z is not the most beautiful of places. It's run down, covered in ivy, and for the most part pretty abandoned. It's also slightly off the beaten path, with Pokémon Legends Z-A helpfully adding the fact that it has few visitors because it's not on the main road. This automatically means we're looking at a more reasonable price.

Still, Hotel Z's rooms are modest and well-decorated, and there's rooftop access alongside a couple of floors. And, after all, this is Paris, so we're by no means looking at the cheapest place you've ever stayed. Similarly sized hotels that are a little out of the city centre in Paris are around 80-100 bucks a night at this time of year, so if you wanted to stay at Hotel Z, that's how much you'd have to pay. Mind you, you could always beg AZ to let you stay for free.

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons' resort hotel

Price: $100/night

Animal Crossing New Horizons isn't set anywhere specific other than a generic island, but to work out how much a hotel might cost, we'll need a location. I picked Guam. Why not? It's in a small group of islands, the Marianas, has tropical wildlife, waterfalls, and that general island-living attitude of the game. Plus, it's in the middle of nowhere, which I think represents the remoteness of ACNH's islands very suitably.

When searching for hotels, I tried to look at small hotels, perhaps ones with some scope for modernization, like the gameplay in ACNH. I landed on the Royal Orchid Hotel Guam, which is clean and overlooks the sea, despite its decorative shortcomings. It sets you back a neat 625 bucks for the week, giving you an indicator of how much you might spend at the in-game hotel, although with Tom Nook's iron fist, we can't be sure of the exact amount (of extortion) that you'll be asked for.

4. Luigi's Mansion 3's The Last Resort

Price: $250/night

Similarly to our Animal Crossing conundrum, Luigi's Mansion 3's The Last Resort doesn't have a real-world location. There was one pretty glaringly obvious choice, though: Italy. I don't think I need to explain why this was appropriate - just play one second of any Mario voiceline, and you'll catch my drift.

The most important thing in my search was that the hotel had a reputation for ghostly activity. I searched up haunted hotels in Italy, and most places pointed me in one direction: Hotel Burchianti in Florence. Not only is this said to be one of the most haunted places in Italy, but it looks the part on the outside and inside, too, with centuries-old furniture and a spooky exterior. The only thing we can't guarantee here is ghost-sightings, but there are plenty of stories about this place to keep you entertained.

3. Wuhu Island's Cocoba Hotel

Price: $250/night

Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to vacation on Wuhu Island. It looked like a dream come true, staying in a beautiful place, doing loads of fun and cool activities. Now that Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is coming out, it's time to revisit the area: let's find out how close I am to actually realizing my dream.

My first thought for finding where Wuhu Island would exist was an island off the coast of Australia. For an island with some kind of coyotes or wolves, ducks, hawks, and whales, as well as various mountains, rock formations, and ruins with ancient writing on, Australia lines up pretty well. The main issue is that Wuhu Island has a population of 382, so we're looking at one of the most remote islands in the world, none of which would have a hotel of that size.

Instead, I turned to aesthetics. Incidentally, a hotel I stayed at in 2015 on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria reminded me a lot of Wuhu Island, with a curved shoreline, golden sands, rocky mountains, and a bunch of fun things to do. That hotel is what I based it on: Gloria Palace Hotel, and it costs about 250 dollars a night, though Cocoba Hotel in Wuhu Island is likely a five-star affair instead of Gloria Palace's four, so you can assume it'd be a little steeper in fiction. If you did want to try Australia for the wildlife, you're looking at a much cheaper time, with six nights at Copacabana Shores totalling 800 USD.

2. Resident Evil 9's the Wrenwood Hotel

Price: $320/night

Coming in at our second most expensive hotel, the Wrenwood Hotel, of Resident Evil: Requiem fame, would set you back a pretty penny. That is, the version of it that Grace and Alyssa stayed in during the game's flashbacks - you know, sans creepy monsters.

This hotel is in Racoon City, which we know is somewhere in the Midwest region of the USA. Raccoon City has some of the classic architecture you might expect to find in NYC, but it's far too small, ruling out Chicago as well. The hotel itself is also clearly right in the heart of the city, and looks pretty spacious, a rarity for a hotel that's in such a prime location. For that reason, I selected a comparison of the Detroit Hilton Garden Inn. While the IRL hotel looks a little larger than the Wrenwood, its prime location and modest hotel rooms match the vibe.

Of course, the Wrenwood Hotel in its current state is more of a death trap, so you could sneak into it for free in the "present day". We don't advise that, for obvious reasons, but if you want to risk your life, including possibly getting asphyxiated by Dr. Gideon, we won't judge you.

1. Hitman's Himmanpan Hotel

Price: $1,040/night (or $3,139/night for a suite)

By far and away the most luxurious and expensive of the hotels on this list, the Himmanpan Hotel is the Hitman series' home to the stars. Situated in Bangkok, Thailand, this place hosts politicians, businessmen, and entertainers from all around the world. It's also, in Hitman and Hitman 2, the base of some of Agent 47's targets.

Naturally, when searching for an equivalent hotel in Bangkok, I needed to pick the most expensive place I could find. Himmapan Hotel is situated on the riverfront and has pretty much everything one human being could ever want. The same is pretty much true of Cepella Bangkok, just one of the real equivalents I found. For a band of bucks a night, you can get a riverfront king room, but if you want to live like a king, it'll be a whopping $3.1k per night. Ouch.

Well, there you have it! There's a pretty big range of standards when it comes to accommodation in video gaming. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, especially if this has convinced you to take a leap of faith and actually book something. If not, you can always read about Nintendo Switch Sports Resort in our roundup of the Nintendo Direct of June 2026, or find out which titles make the best hot weather games.