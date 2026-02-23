Garden Horizons codes February 2026

Look, we all know how tiring it is to build your dream garden, but Garden Horizons codes can make it much easier. We don't need to tell you what work goes into growing crops and harvesting everything you produce on your farm, but all of that effort is worth it, as you get to see your land grow and flourish.

Speaking of flourishing, one of our favorite things about the game is how expansive the flora diary is, especially as unique and interesting mutations can happen at any time. Honestly, the constant intrigue is one of the main motivations we have in tracking down new codes, besides helping out all of you fellow green thumbs, of course.

Here are all of the new Garden Horizons codes:

THANKYOU - one super sprinkler, one premium dawn seed pack, and two dawn seed packs (new!)

How do I redeem Garden Horizons codes?

To redeem Garden Horizons codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Garden Horizons on Roblox

Tap the settings button

Enter your code

Hit the '>' button

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Garden Horizons codes?

Garden Horizons codes are an excellent way to get seeds and shillings, both of which are essential for growing your farm. Dawn Digital, the developer, has no clear release schedule for new codes. Still, since many creators hand them out for updates, milestones, and events, it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing anything.

Is there a Garden Horizons Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Garden Horizons Discord that you can join. The server is a great place to learn about the latest news and updates, or to meet other farmers and trade tips.

How do I get more Garden Horizons codes?

Keeping up with the Discord server, the game's social media channels, and the Dawn Digital Roblox group are the best ways to discover new Garden Horizon codes. However, this can be just as time-consuming as running a farm, forcing you away from your precious garden, so it's better to let us handle and check in here whenever you fancy a freebie.

We often search for new codes, so make sure you stop by again soon to avoid missing out.